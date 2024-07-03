Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 03/07/2024 – 20:34

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was surprised when he was informed, this Wednesday (3), that only 241 of the 5,570 Brazilian municipalities had joined the National System for the Promotion of Racial Equality (Sinapir), established in 2010 and regulated three years later.

“The report I have says that there is very little participation from municipalities. Only 241 municipalities have participated. Is that true?” asked Lula during the 3rd Plenary Meeting of the Federation Council, a body formed by representatives of the federal, state and municipal governments that met this morning at the Planalto Palace in Brasília.

“That’s it. Unfortunately,” replied the governor of Rio Grande do Norte, Fátima Bezerra. As a representative of the governors’ forum in the Federation Council, Fátima had just spoken about the need for a national mobilization to encourage and support more cities to join the system created to organize and coordinate policies and services aimed at helping to overcome racism in the country.

Given the confirmation of the governor and members of the government team present at the event, Lula asked: “And what are we going to do for them? [municípios] join?”.

“We are defining a concrete action so that we can have a public policy that is capable of bringing the issue to the debate of society,” responded the governor of Rio Grande do Norte. “Sinapir has already been established – and it is worth highlighting the minister’s dedication [da Igualdade Racial] Anielle Franco and her entire team – however, it needs to have capillarity”, added Fátima.

According to her, mobilization is needed to increase adherence. “The proposal is [estimular a] collaborative action between the federal, state, district and municipal governments; the promotion of strategies and actions for mobilization, articulation, federative technical collaboration and technical support for structuring the policy for promoting racial equality in municipalities – support to be offered by the Ministry of Racial Equality”, detailed the governor.

“We know the debt that Brazil has with regard to racism. Among the [ações] policies that we want to implement, is taking this debate into schools, which cannot close their eyes [para a necessidade de uma] anti-racist education”, concluded the governor.

A report from the Brazil Agencyfrom November 2023, already pointed out the low adherence of municipalities to Sinapir. At the time, only 195 cities were registered in the system. The article pointed out another problem: only 18%, that is, 1,044 of Brazilian cities had, at that time, some municipal executive body responsible for promoting racial equality policy.

Strategies

The Ministry of Racial Equality reported that it has been working on ways to increase the number of municipalities joining Sinapir, such as the possibility of municipalities joining in a consortium and the training of social assistance agents to dialogue with states and municipalities that have already joined the Unified Social Assistance System (SUAS) and the National Food and Nutrition Security System (Sisan). Mechanisms for transferring resources to municipalities with a specific regime for transferring racial equality resources that overcome the absence of a specific national fund are also being studied.

“By November, the redefinitions of the membership rules will be finalized to ensure that states and municipalities receive a financial return when joining Sinapir,” says the Ministry, in a note.