The president of CNseg, Dyogo Oliveira, defended the return of insurance collection in a meeting with Minister Fernando Haddad

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, and the president of CNseg (National Confederation of General Insurance Companies, Private Pension and Life, Supplementary Health and Capitalization), Dyogo Oliveira, discussed the return of DPVAT (Mandatory Insurance for Personal Injury Caused by Land Motor Vehicles) through a competition model. The safe stopped being charged in 2021, by order of the former president’s government Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

“Right now, we are re-discussing the modeling of how to do DPVAT, but presenting a proposal to do it with a concurrency model. The previous model was a monopoly, you had a single insurer, and that insurer had a consortium of insurers behind it”said Oliveira in an interview with Power360.

The economist spoke on the subject on Friday (May 26, 2023), during the 1st CNseg Insurance Workshop for Journalists, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ). He claims that the adoption of a concurrency system will lower DPVAT costs.

“So, each insurance company will decide if it wants to operate, if it doesn’t want to operate the DPVAT. We think that, with this, the DPVAT will be much cheaper due to the competition of the companies”said to Power360.

The meeting with Haddad took place on Tuesday (May 23), at the headquarters of the Ministry of Finance, in Brasília. On the occasion, Dyogo presented the Insurance Market Development Plan, Open Pension, Supplementary Health and Capitalization, which sets growth targets for the segment by 2030. Here is the full of the document (3 MB).

Also participating in the meeting were:

Marcos Barbosa Pinto, Secretary of Economic Reforms;

Alessandro Octaviani , superintendent of SUSEP (Private Insurance);

Edson Franco , president of FenaPrevi and CEO of Zurich Brasil;

Antonio Trindade, President of FenSeg and Board of Directors of Chubb Brasil;

Denis Morais, President of FenaCap and Director of Finance and Administration at Brasilcap Capitalização;

Felipe Nascimento, CEO of Mapfre;

Luciano Soares, CEO of Icatu;

Pedro Pereira de Freitas, CEO of American Life;

Francisco Alves, CEO of Understand Sinapp (National Union of Open Supplementary Pension Entities) and;

Leonardo Deeke Boguszewski, CEO of Junto Seguros.

IMPASSE ON DPVAT

The DPVAT was administered by the Leading Insurance Companywhat ceased to manage resources after being accused of misuse of public money.

A SUSEP (Superintendence of Private Insurance) notified the insurer to reimburse R$ 2.2 billion that would have been spent irregularly in recent years. read the full (76 KB).

On March 29th, the senate approved the MP (Mprovisional edition) 1149 of 2022which authorized, at the end of last year, the Caixa Econômica Federal to administer the DPVAT fund in 2023.

“The previous government confiscated these resources, but they are now running out. Maybe we can finish this year, but there is not the slightest condition for the DPVAT to remain in operation for 2024. So, we need to reestablish the system, to be able to serve people again”emphasized Dyogo Oliveira.

Insurance was created by law 6,194 of 1974 and its purpose is to support victims of traffic accidents across the country, regardless of who is to blame for the incident. DPVAT had unstable administration since 2021, when Líder was dissolved.

“Brazil has 300,000 people with serious injuries resulting from traffic accidents per year. There are 30,000 deaths. The DPVAT is the only way to indemnify these families, to pay attention to these people. It is a very efficient system and is one of the best in the world. Few countries have such a universal system because, when you have an accident, the DPVAT will not ask who caused the accident, if it was you who caused it”he concluded.

