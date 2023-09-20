Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/19/2023 – 18:02

The government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) determined that States use 80% of their respective portions of the National Public Security Fund (FNSP) for actions to combat homicides. The measure represents a allocation of around R$800 million to reduce violent deaths in 2023.

The criteria, defined in August by the Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino, is a reaction to criticism of the department’s results in the area of ​​public security. As shown by Estadão Column, the PT believes that the government is losing the public debate on the issue and blames the minister for this. The party leadership’s complaints have already been taken to Lula.

In 2023, the portion of the FNSP transferred to the States will be R$1,009,563,054.00 (see division below). In addition to the 80% to combat homicides, 10% should be allocated to actions to combat violence against women and the other 10% to improve the quality of life of public security professionals.

Until then, there was no minimum percentage to be allocated to combat violent deaths. The ordinance that established the new criteria also determines that they must be met again by the States in the 2024 financial year.

Among the actions that governors will be able to develop with the shares reserved to combat violent deaths are purchases of vehicles, new weapons and equipment.

Other sectors of the government, such as parts of the Federal Police, expressed discomfort with the new guideline as they considered it to treat the fight against homicides in a simplified manner, focusing on overt actions that could generate more political dividends than practical results.

The change in the Fund’s criteria follows another decision made by the federal government to try to gain traction on the public security agenda. In March, Dino allowed the new governors to change the plans of previous administrations to allocate more than R$2 billion that had been held up between 2019 and 2022.

The previous ordinance highlighted that the approval for reviewing the plans was due to the “need to increase the effectiveness of public security actions”. To receive the resources, States must send application plans to the federal government.

The ministry allowed governors taking office in 2023 to redo their predecessors’ plans to use as they wished, as long as the allocation was also restricted to security-related actions.

The new ordinances pass through the hands of the head of the National Public Security Secretariat (Senasp), Tadeu Alencar. According to him, the definition of 80% aims to solve a general demand from society and reduce the number of deaths.

Brazil recorded a 2.4% reduction in official records of intentional violent deaths in 2022, compared to 2021. There were 47.5 thousand people killed, compared to 48.4 thousand in the previous year. Former president Jair Bolsonaro sought to link the fall to the policy of facilitating access to weapons for civilians, a thesis repudiated by experts and researchers on the subject.

“We have no doubt that at the end of a government cycle we will have a structure of security policies that is very different from the absence of security policies that marked the Bolsonaro government. It does not seem reasonable to us to have 47 thousand homicides, even if they are less than in previous years. This poses a challenge for us to reduce violent crime”, said Tadeu Alencar.