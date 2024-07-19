Bites director says Haddad’s allies should “think about how to show the results of their work”

Profiles linked to the president’s government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) still don’t understand the “new dynamics of digital public opinion” and they don’t know how to react to the memes that link the Finance Minister, Fernando Haddadto the increase in taxes and coined the nickname “Taxad”. This is what the director of BitesManuel Fernandes.

“[Os perfis] They shouldn’t even joke about the subject, because this crisis has a significant impact on the formation of opinions about the role of Minister Fernando Haddad. Instead of joking, those who are allies of the minister should think about how to show the results of their work in the role.”the data analyst told Poder360 this Friday (19.Jul.2024).

In recent weeks, Haddad has become “The Taxer of the Future”, “Walter Taxagrande”, “Taxado de Assis”, “Rombocop” and “Taxad”. Analysis by Bites shows that 320 thousand of almost 2 million of posts on social media mentioning the minister in 2024 were published on Tuesday (16.Jul) and Wednesday (17.Jul). This is the highest peak of mentions of the PT member.

The president of the PT (Workers’ Party), deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PR), said that memes are “lying attacks” and materials of “disinformation”. The deputy Andre Janones (Avante-MG) tried to adopt the same strategy to reach the right by publishing montages with members of the political wing, such as the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and the deputy Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG).

Fernandes said that satires have already caused “big impact” in Haddad’s image. He stated that the phenomenon is similar to that faced by the then mayor of São Paulo Marta Suplicy (PT), when they started calling her “Martaxa”. The nickname was motivated by the creation of the garbage and public lighting tax in the capital of São Paulo during her administration from 2001 to 2004.

REACH IS “NATURAL”

For Manoel Fernandes, the memes about Haddad started in a “opposition ecosystem”and were amplified by pro-Bolsonaro profiles – the great reach, in his assessment, is normal.

“The internet is a habitat for satire, jokes, fun and gossip. When these characteristics are found in political activity and within a bubble of polarization, the spread is natural”he declared.

