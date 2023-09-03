At an XP event this Saturday (September 2), the minister said he found the discussion between the bank and the Ministry of Finance “natural”

The Minister of Finance Fernando Haddad (PT) said this Saturday afternoon (September 2, 2023) to consider “Natural” the discussion between the ministry and the BC (Central bank). “I didn’t see anything out of tune”declared Haddad during his participation in the 13th edition of the event “Expert XP”in Sao Paulo.

According to the minister, the flow of information between the ministry and the institution is “permanent”. Haddad further stated that, in early 2023, he believed there was room for a cut “earlier” in the interest rate. “Perhaps by April, May, we could already start with 0.25%”he declared.

In August, the Central Bank decided to cut the basic interest rate by 0.50 percentage points, causing the Selic to fall from 13.75% to 13.25% per annum. The reduction was above the 0.25 percentage point cut that was expected by most financial agents, in addition to having pleased the federal government, which had been demanding a greater reduction in interest rates.

Haddad’s speech refers to charges by the federal government regarding interest rates. According to the petista, the relationship between Fazenda and BC did not leave the “ordinary”.

“It was natural that the transition was not, let’s say, the most trivial transition we’ve ever had in history, because it was a polarized election, it was a tense moment in national life”said Haddad.

The BC’s Monetary Policy director, Gabriel Galípolo, made a statement similar to Haddad’s on Friday (September 1). Galípolo was the executive secretary of the Ministry of Finance.

Also during the participation of “Expert XP 2023”, Galípolo said that the political debate on interest rates was “normal”. “I think it would be naive for us to think that there would be no political debate on the subject. It exists in the US and elsewhere.”he declared.

ATTACKS ON THE CENTRAL BANK

Since January, the Lula government has been criticizing the Central Bank and the president of the monetary authority, Roberto Campos Neto, for the high Selic rate. This was said to reduce economic growth unnecessarily. The BC attributed the Selic level to the need to keep inflation under control.

On the eve of Copom’s decision to reduce the Selic rate, criticism intensified again. There was demand for the reduction of the rate and even attacks on BC and Campos Neto. The current head of the institution was appointed by the then president-elect Jair Bolsonaro (PL) still during the government transition, in 2018.





