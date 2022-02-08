The Government Development and Future Office, in partnership with the international company Ernst & Young, and in cooperation with the Emirates Education Foundation, launched the “Building Future Talents” initiative, to build the skills of 10,000 Emirati public school students, in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics, through an interactive smart application. It includes more than 450 innovative training courses, offered by more than 16 prestigious universities and educational institutions, such as the US Space Agency (NASA), the University of California Berkeley, the University of Pennsylvania, and a number of international organizations, such as the World Economic Forum and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). ).

The initiative to build future talents aims to enhance the readiness of female public school students and increase their participation and representation in future practical fields related to science, technology, engineering and mathematics, which are among the most important axes and directions of the UAE for the future, by benefiting from the training courses and competitions provided by the smart application that adopt an innovative method based on Learning by playing, to motivate female students, and enhance their passion for science and technology fields.

The smart application includes three innovative incentive packages for female students participating in the initiative, which are granted based on the points they gain from participating in training courses, including in-kind prizes, in addition to opportunities to participate in career and educational guidance workshops with elite specialists, international experts and distinguished cadres at Ernst. and Young”, and the possibility of converting the earned points into donations made by the participants to support the humanitarian initiatives of the Emirates Red Crescent Society, and the global initiatives of Mohammed bin Rashid.

The smart application includes 17 main axes in which the skills of the participating students will be built, the most important of which are the future of work, the future of technology, robotics and automation, blockchain, the future of space, green technology, fifth generation networks, emerging technology, and the future of the industrial revolution, in addition to personal skills, such as creativity and innovation. Flexibility, adaptability, change management, and effective communication skills.

Ohoud bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Governmental Development and the Future, confirmed that the initiative to build future talents for Emirati public school students seeks to enhance the country’s readiness for the future through partnership with the private sector in building future skills for new generations in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics, which are considered One of the most important axes of the country’s future directions.

She said that the initiative to build future talents aims to build the skills and experiences of Emirati public school students, enhance their readiness for the requirements of the future labor market, and increase their representation in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics sectors, noting that females represent 70% of the graduates of higher education institutions in the country, and more than Half of STEM graduates, but their participation in the labor market in these fields does not exceed 15%.

She added that the initiative seeks to make a positive impact on the future of Emirati women by focusing on building the skills of female students and enhancing their awareness and passion for learning future disciplines and skills, in line with the country’s directions for the next 50 years, and positively reflected on efforts to build 21st century skills for new generations on sustainable foundations.

Building future skills

The Minister of State for Public Education Affairs and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Foundation for School Education, Jamila bint Salem Musabah Al Muhairi, confirmed that constructive cooperation with the Office of Governmental Development and the Future serves the march of public school students according to formulas inspired by the best innovative global practices in the field of education, which will prepare generations future benefits, in a manner that meets the aspirations of the state and its development plans at all levels.

She said that the launch of the application to build future skills for female students in public schools in the UAE, will contribute, through its advanced scientific, skill and technological content, to raising the level of female students in the most areas that are receiving increasing global attention, given their importance and pivotal role in shaping the features of the future, such as artificial intelligence, science and technology. The robot, and others, as it has become one of the most important cognitive components that students must possess in order to be able to continue their distinction and uniqueness, and to achieve the desired difference for their society and country.

She pointed out that the application carries various innovative educational and educational ideas, and its contents simulate promising future prospects for our students, through what it includes of advanced sciences and knowledge of a global nature, that will raise the competitiveness of our students, and also provide them with a pioneering and inspiring educational experience that is capable of achieving the desired benefit for them.



