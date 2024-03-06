Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 06/03/2024 – 22:29

The Electrical System Monitoring Committee (CMSE) determined this Wednesday (6) the reduction of water output from the Jupiá and Porto Primavera hydroelectric plants, located on the Paraná River, as a way of preserving the reservoirs, mainly in the Southeast and Midwest. The measure was taken after data indicated that rainfall levels in recent months were below expectations. The committee is coordinated by the Ministry of Mines and Energy.

According to the ministry, with the reduction in flow, it will be possible to preserve around 11% of water storage in the Paraná Basin until August and approximately 7% in the Southeast and Central-West. The plants are located between the states of São Paulo and Mato Grosso do Sul.

By the end of February, the reservoirs throughout the National Interconnected System were at 66% of total capacity, 14.1% less compared to the same period in 2023. In the case of the Southeast and Central-West, the percentage of storage of water was 65%.

“We will take the necessary measures to guarantee the energy supply and maintain the level of the reservoirs. The electricity sector must always be attentive to avoid unforeseen events and prioritize consumer safety”, stated the Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira, in a statement released by the ministry.

The National Electric System Operator (ONS) projects that, in March, the flow of the country's plants will continue to be “lower than the historical average for the typically humid period currently underway”.