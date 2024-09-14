Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/13/2024 – 22:04

The Lula government stated this Friday, the 13th, that there will be no “confiscation” of amounts forgotten in bank accounts as a form of compensation for the payroll tax relief, according to a project approved by Congress that awaits the president’s sanction.

“Bill 1,847/24, discussed and approved in the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies, deals with amounts that citizens or companies forgot in a bank, consortium or other institution, and were not claimed or moved for more than 25 years”, says the Secretariat of Social Communication in a note.

The note also says that the project’s objective is the “incorporation of these amounts by the National Treasury after 30 days of the publication of the law”, but that this “does not mean that citizens will lose the right to this money”.

The government says the Ministry of Finance will publish an announcement in the Official Gazette of the Union with information about these amounts and the collection may be contested by those who are entitled.

The text also states that the provision for incorporation of these resources by the Treasury “has been provided for in legislation for over 70 years, in Law 2,313 of 1954”. This law establishes a five-year period for the resources to be requested before being incorporated into the national patrimony, in the same way as the PIS/Pasep bonus.

The note also says that, since March 7, 2023, the Central Bank (BC) has made available on its website information about who has forgotten funds in their bank account and how to request the withdrawal of any amounts.

According to the most recent balance sheet from the Central Bank, released last Friday, the 6th, Brazilians have not yet withdrawn R$8.56 billion from the System of Receivables (SVR). SVR statistics are released with a two-month delay.

Most individuals and companies who have not yet made a withdrawal are entitled to small amounts. Amounts up to R$10 account for 63.6% of beneficiaries. Amounts between R$10.01 and R$100 account for 24.86% of account holders. Amounts between R$100.01 and R$1,000 account for 9.77% of customers. Only 1.77% are entitled to receive more than R$1,000. See below how to find out if you have money to receive and how to withdraw it.

How to consult

The Central Bank warns that the only website to check amounts owed is https://valoresareceber.bcb.gov.br. You must access the website and click on “Check if you have amounts owed”. Enter the data and click on “Check”. After the check shows that there are amounts owed, the citizen must click on “Access the SVR” and, if there is no waiting list, they will be directed to the gov.br login page. See what will be necessary for access:

– To access the user’s (individual) or deceased person’s values, the gov.br account must be silver or gold level;

– To access legal entity values, the gov.br account must have a CNPJ linked to it (any type of link, except Collaborator).

The user will have 30 minutes within the system. They will access the “My Amounts to Receive” option. Then, they must read and accept the Acknowledgement Term and will see on the screen the amount to be received, the name and contact details of the institution that will return the amount and the origin (type) of the amount. In some cases, other information will also appear.

The user must click on “Request here” and select a Pix key, in which case the institution will return the amount within 12 business days, not necessarily via Pix (it can be done via TED or DOC). It is important to save the protocol number.