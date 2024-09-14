An amount of approximately R$8.6 billion will be reallocated to the Treasury to compensate for tax relief, but can be recovered

The president’s government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) denied this Friday (13.Sep.2024) that the appropriation of R$8.6 billion in “forgotten” resources in private accounts constitutes “confiscation” of bank accounts.

The statement was made after Congress approved the measure to subsidize the tax relief of 17 sectors of the economy and municipalities with up to 156,200 inhabitants. The total waiver is R$26 billion.

“The purpose of the Bill is to have these amounts incorporated by the National Treasury 30 days after the law is published. However, this does not mean that citizens will lose the right to this money (…) This does not represent confiscation.”, said the government note.

“Bill 1,847/24, discussed and approved in the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies, deals with amounts that citizens or companies forgot in a bank, consortium or other institution, and were not claimed or moved for more than 25 years.

“The provision for the incorporation of these resources by the National Treasury is nothing new, it has been provided for in legislation for over 70 years, in Law 2,313 of 1954.

“The purpose of the Bill is to incorporate these amounts into the National Treasury 30 days after the law is published. However, this does not mean that citizens will lose the right to this money.

“The Ministry of Finance will publish an announcement in the Official Gazette of the Union with information about these amounts and the collection may be contested by those who are entitled.

“The law approved by deputies and senators will serve to guarantee compensation to ensure the maintenance of the payroll tax exemption for 17 sectors of the economy and municipalities with up to 156 thousand inhabitants. These resources will be considered for the purpose of meeting the primary target, which is good for Brazil.

“It is also worth remembering that, since March 7, 2023, the Central Bank has made available on its website information about who has funds forgotten in a bank account and how to request the withdrawal of any amounts.

“Access and withdrawal of this money is available even to family members of people who have already passed away.”

TERM

After Lula approves the tax relief bill, the government will publish a law establishing a 30-day deadline for the funds to be withdrawn. After that, they will be transferred to the public coffers. Despite this, Brazilians will be able to claim the amounts from the financial institution until December 31, 2027, but the amounts are not guaranteed.

After the Treasury appropriates the forgotten money, the Ministry of Finance will publish in the Official Gazette of the Union the list of accounts, numbers and banks that are and the amounts collected. The account holders will be able to contest the collection within 30 days.

If the appeal is rejected, the Brazilian may contact the CMN (National Monetary Council) within 10 days after the announcement of rejection. The bill establishes a 6-month deadline for the applicant to go to court to claim the resources.

To find out how to check the existence of these resources, read more in this report.