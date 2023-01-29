The government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva kept the list of 3,500 guests who participated in the inauguration cocktail at Itamaraty, on January 1st, confidential. In response to a request made by the column Radarfrom the magazine Lookthrough the Access to Information Law (LAI), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the list has a “reserved character”.

In the response, the folder also hinted that the request would not be in accordance with the public interest, stating that “requests for information that are unreasonable will not be met, that is, that are characterized by non-compliance with the public interests of the State in for the benefit of society”.

The reception, planned by first lady Rosângela da Silva, Janja, was expected to bring together 30 heads of state and government and 65 foreign delegations, in addition to national authorities, such as ministers of the new government and judges of the Federal Supreme Court (STF ). Janja even proposed to ban the presence of journalists at the event.

In its response, the ministry stated that the secrecy of the cocktail is based on what is determined by law 12,527, which regulates access to information. According to this legislation, information that is essential for the “security of society or the State” can be classified as top secret, secret or reserved, which gives them a maximum restriction period of 25, 15 or 5 years, respectively. Therefore, the list of gifts at the Itamaraty cocktail party – classified as reserved – may be kept confidential for the next 5 years.

In addition to the guest list, the magazine also requested a breakdown of the cocktail’s costs and the MRE replied that the values ​​would be available on government transparency websites.

Contacted by Estadãothe agency said it could only respond to questions on the subject from Monday, 30.

Bolsonaro’s sigils

Restricting the list of guests at his inaugural cocktail party differs from the position presented by President Lula during the campaign, when he severely criticized the concealment of information from the previous government.

While occupying the Presidency, Jair Bolsonaro decreed several 100-year secrecy for cases such as the disciplinary investigation of former Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello, who participated in a political act while he was still an active general.

The justification for these Bolsonaro secrets is based on the same law, but on another article, which talks about the “processing of personal information”. In these cases, there is a maximum period of 100 years, but the concealed data should be limited only to those relating to “intimacy, private life, honor and image” of individuals.

Bolsonaro also hid the guest list at his inauguration. There were at least five similar requests denied by his government, which, like the Lula government, classified the information as confidential. One of the requests, which also questioned the amount spent on the event, was only answered more than a year later, after going through appeals until the last instance.

Lula’s charges about Bolsonarist secrecy served as ammunition for the PT in debates, rallies and on social media, and the revelation of hidden information became a promise of the then presidential candidate.

The revocation of secrecy by decree, as promised by the PT, proved to be impossible, as presented by the transition team in December 2022. But some of the restricted information has already been revealed, such as the list of visits to Michelle Bolsonaro and spending on the corporate card.