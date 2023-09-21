Workers must take turns during the 2 commemorative periods; ordinance was published this Thursday (September 21) in the Official Gazette

The federal government defined this Thursday (September 21, 2023) the date of the year-end recess for workers in the federal public administration. The periods were established from December 26th to 29th, for the Christmas break, and from January 2nd to 5th for the New Year break. The ordinance was published in the DOU (Official Gazette of the Union). Here’s the complete (PDF – 2 kB).

The measure applies to workers from bodies and entities that are part of the direct, autonomous and foundational federal public administration. Public employees, temporary contracts and interns also benefit from the recess.

According to the guidelines, in addition to the rotation, which seeks to maintain essential services for the federal public administration, employees must also pay for the days used. Compensation for hours not worked may be brought forward to the recess period, starting October 2nd.

By May 31, 2024, they must pay the hours due, with an addition of up to two hours, before or after the shift in the case of in-person work. For interns, it will only be possible to compensate one hour per day.

The publication also determines how compensation will be for participants in the Management and Performance Program, which replaces working hours with performance targets and delivery of results. In these cases, the public employee who decides to join the year-end recess must maintain compliance with the delivery deadlines established in the agreement.

In case of non-payment in full for hours not worked, or non-compliance with agreed targets, there will be a discount on remuneration, in proportion to what remains outstanding.

With information from Brazil Agency