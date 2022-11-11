Ordinance of the Ministry of Economy makes working hours more flexible for public agents on the days when Brazil will compete in the World Cup

The Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, signed an ordinance guiding federal agencies and entities regarding the working hours of public servants on match days of the Brazil team at the Qatar 2022 World Cup. intact of the text (184 KB) published this Friday (11.Nov.2022) in the DOU (Official Federal Gazette).

The guideline establishes the possibility for public agents to optionally change their working hours on the days when the Brazilian team enters the field. The offices of federal institutions must remain open during normal hours.

On days when Brazil matches are at 12:00, there will be no office hours. For matches starting at 1:00 pm, working hours will end at 11:00 am. On days when the games start at 4pm, the servers will work until 2pm.

According to the ordinance, the hours not worked will have to be compensated from December 1, 2022 until May 31, 2023. The worker who does not refund the hours will have the remuneration deducted proportionally to those not compensated.

The Brazilian team debuts in November 24, at 4 pm, in a game against Serbia. In the group stage, Brazil will also play in:

28.nov , at 1 pm, against Switzerland; and

, at 1 pm, against Switzerland; and 2.tenat 16h, against Cameroon.

O Power 360 made a detailed schedule of the World Cup in Qatar. To have the PDF file for printing, click here (9 MB). If you prefer the PNG file, click here (group stage) and here (final phase).