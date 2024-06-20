From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 06/20/2024 – 14:19

The federal government announced this Thursday, 20th, the conditions for the payment of aid of two minimum wages – one in July and another in August – to formal workers in Rio Grande de Sul affected by the rains in May.

+ 21.8 thousand companies account for 54% of the country’s employees and 69.3% of salaries, shows IBGE

+ IR 2024: 5.7 million taxpayers are included in the 2nd batch of refunds; find out how to consult

According to the government, around 434,000 workers from companies in municipalities experiencing calamity should be assisted through the financial support program.

Companies have between June 20th and 26th to sign up. In return, they are committed to keeping the employee for at least four months. The first installment will be paid on July 8th and the second on August 5th. The schedule is the same for fishermen and professional artisanal fishermen.

For maids and domestic workers, the membership period will be between June 29th and July 26th. with payment of the first installment staggered according to the joining date, to be released on the 8th, 15th and 22nd of July, with the second installment paid on the 5th of August.

Accession

Companies in municipalities in a calamity situation must join the program between midnight on June 20th and 11:59 pm on June 26th. Then, Financial Support payments to employees will be processed, including active interns and apprentices and with remuneration sent to eSocial in at least one payroll between March and May 2024.

Adherence and declaration of reduction in revenue and operating capacity of the establishment as a result of climate events must be carried out by the Portal Emprega Brasil – Employer.

For domestic employees, membership must be made using the Digital Work Card application or on the Portal Emprega Brasil – Worker between 00:00 on June 29th and 23:59 on July 26th.

Also according to the rules, public companies and mixed capital companies, including subsidiaries, cannot join Financial Support. And artisanal fishermen and women do not need to sign up.

Which companies can participate?

To be part of the aid program, companies must be located in areas effectively affected, in the flood region delimited by georeferencing, in municipalities in a calamity or emergency situation recognized by the Federal Government.

What documents do companies need to join the program?

The company needs to complete a declaration of reduction in the establishment’s revenue and operating capacity as a result of weather events, which makes it impossible to fulfill its payroll payment obligations.

The data submitted will be analyzed and payment of Financial Support will be accepted if all information is correct and eligibility conditions are met. And it will be refused if the requirements set out in the Ordinance are not met.

What are the obligations of companies to receive financial support?

Companies are committed to maintaining the formal employment relationship of all employees at the establishment for at least two months following the months in which Financial Support is paid, totaling four months, except in the case of a resignation.

Which workers can join?

Workers with formal employment contracts, interns, apprentices, maids and domestic servants. Also part of the group are fisherwomen and professional artisanal fishermen who are not receiving installments related to the period when fishing activities are closed for the preservation of the species.

What is the value of the financial support?

There will be two installments – one payment in July and another in August – worth one minimum wage, or R$1,412, each installment.

Will financial support be paid directly to employees?

Yes. It will be paid through Caixa Econômica Federal, directly to employees and maids and fishermen, including apprentices and interns, thus being a personal and non-transferable right.

What about workers with one more employment relationship?

In this case, financial support will only be received by the first company that joins.

What if you work and receive another benefit?

The payment of Financial Support will be due even if the employees, male and female interns, apprentices, maids and domestic servants, and the fisherman and fisherwoman are holders of welfare or social security benefits, or other benefits of any nature, regardless of whether they have another employment relationship.

How does the employer track the information?

The employer will be able to monitor the progress of the Financial Support granting process through the ‘gov.br’ portal and through the Digital Work Card application, through registration and a password, which will give access to information about the Support; the date of receipt of the installments by the worker and notifications about requirements and decisions related to Support.

When can financial support be denied or suspended?

If the worker’s CPF number is suspended, cancelled, null or non-existent in the Brazilian Federal Revenue database; due to the death of the worker; employer with CNPJ number with closed, canceled or null status in the Brazilian Federal Revenue database; employer with a non-existent CNPJ number in the Brazilian Federal Revenue database and the dismissal of the worker.