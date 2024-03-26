From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 03/26/2024 – 13:29

O federal government regulated this Tuesday, 26, the Mover (National Green Mobility and Innovation Program). This is a new phase of the old Route 2030.

The objective is to expand the decarbonization of the fleet and stimulate the production of new technologies, whether for passenger cars, buses and trucks.

According to the executive, Mover establishes the so-called FNDIT (National Fund for Industrial and Technological Development), which will be managed by BNDES, under the coordination of the Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services.

In total, there will be R$19.3 billion in financial credits between 2024 and 2028, which can be used by companies to reduce federal taxes in return for investments made in R&D and new production projects.

Last week, the government sent a PL to the National Congress establishing the program, which will run in parallel with the MP, and it is up to parliamentarians to decide the best way to forward the matter – the texts of the PL and the MP are identical.

Rules

Check below the main requirements established, according to the Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services:

Companies must manufacture automotive products in Brazil (vehicles, auto parts, self-propelled machines, systems and strategic solutions for mobility and logistics, as well as inputs, raw materials and components);

Must have a technological development and production project;

Develop research, development, innovation or engineering services in the country for the automotive chain, with integration into global value chains;

Be taxed under the real profit regime

Own a research and development cost center

Make a commitment to make mandatory expenditures on research and development, in the minimum percentages required, levied on the total gross revenue from the sale of goods and services, excluding taxes and contributions levied on the sale.

Qualification:

The license is valid until January 31, 2029;

The qualified company must submit, annually, by July 31st of the subsequent calendar year, a monitoring report;

Failure to comply with requirements, commitments, conditions and additional obligations may result in cancellation of the license with retroactive effect or suspension of the license.

Investment projects are valid for:

Manufacture of new products or new models of existing products;

Relocation of industrial units, production lines or production cells for automotive products, including equipment and apparatus for controlling the quality of the manufacturing process and for carrying out research and development;

Installation of units in Brazil for recycling or the circular economy in the automotive chain.

Investment projects must:

Identify the products or systems and strategic solutions for mobility and logistics that will be produced, with description and technical characteristics;

Forecast new investments in fixed assets and in research and development;

Contain physical-financial schedule.

Details of the industrial and technological processes that will be carried out:

Industrial and technological processes must involve adding value to the product in the country;

Present observable differences in the good or service between processes;

Imply change of tariff classification between the first and last process.

Qualification criteria for investment projects:

Generation of increasing levels of productivity and competitiveness, incorporating product technologies and production processes compatible with the state of the art and technique, and contemplating the training and qualification of human resources for scientific and technological development;

Contribution to achieving the Mover Program guidelines;

Promotion of qualified labor.

Investments in research and development should: