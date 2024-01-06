Phytosanitary requirements for imports come into force on February 1st

The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock defined the phytosanitary requirements for the import of almonds from Argentina. The normative instruction (complete – PDF – 112 kB) was published on Tuesday (2.Jan.2024) on Official Diary of the Union and comes into force on February 1, 2024.

The new guidelines require that, for Brazilian imports, the almond fruit (Prunus dulcis) with shell (category 3) and without shell (category 2) must be accompanied by a Phytosanitary Certificate issued by the ONPF (National Phytosanitary Protection Organization) of Argentina.

The document must contain a statement that the product has been inspected and is free from Amylois transitella, Ampoyelois ceratoniae It is Cydia pomonella.

Shipments will be subject to inspection at the point of entry, as well as the collection of samples for phytosanitary analysis in official laboratories or those accredited by the ministry.

The costs of sending the inspected material will be at the expense of the interested party, and it is up to the inspectorate to decide whether or not the interested party can keep the rest of the shipment until the end of the inspection process.

With information from Gov Agency