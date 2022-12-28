The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) adopted the resolution of the CNPE (National Council for Energy Policy) which defines mandatory annual targets for the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions for the sale of fuels over the next 10 years. The measure was published on Tuesday (27.Dec.2022) in the Official Diary of the Union🇧🇷 Here’s the full (73 KB).

The resolution fixes the global target value for the period from 2023 to 2032, in addition to the tolerance ranges. By 2023, distributors will have to acquire 37.47 million CBIOs (decarbonization credits).

For the 2024/2031 period, there was no change in the targets that had already been established by the CNPE in October 2021, but there was an addition of values ​​for 2032, now defined at 99.22 million CBIOs.

emission reduction

Decarbonization credits are part of the program RenovaBiowhich determines that distributors of liquid fuels have a mandatory goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The credit is issued by producers and importers of biofuels certified by the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels).

The volume to be purchased by distributors is based on fuel purchase and sale invoices. The annual decarbonization target of these companies that sell fossil fuels is calculated by the ANP.

Acquiring CBIOs is the only way to achieve the goals. According to the Ministry of Mines and Energy, one CBIO is equivalent to one ton of avoided emissions, which represents 7 trees in terms of carbon capture.

With information from Brazil Agency🇧🇷