Program guarantees transfer of BRL 600 million to States and municipalities to reduce queues for specialized operations and consultations

The Ministry of Health approved this Thursday (January 26, 2023) a transfer of BRL 600 million to States and municipalities to reduce the queues for elective surgeries (scheduled) and specialized exams. The amount forms part of National Program for Reducing Queues for Elective Surgery, Complementary Exams and Specialized Consultations.

The 1st phase of the operation will allocate R$ 200 million to carry out surgeries. To access the resources, the state secretariats must present plans with reduction targets and execution schedule. The ministry will ratify the plans and the resources will be managed by the state administrations.

The plan was announced during the 1st ordinary meeting of the 2023 Tripartite Intermanagement Commission. Members of the Ministry of Health, Conass (National Council of Health Secretaries) and Conasems (National Council of Municipal Health Secretaries) were present at the meeting.

On Friday (January 27, 2023), the Minister of Health, Nísia Trindade, will meet with the governors to present the proposal and raise awareness regarding the preparation of plans and approval by the CIBs (Bipartite Interagency Commissions).

“What we are debating with states and municipalities is a program to combat different problems and, from our experience, since the SUS has been working together for over 20 years, we are going to start with surgeries, because there are countless experiences in technology management in that regard”declared the secretary of SAES (Specialized Health Care), Helvécio Magalhães.

“At the same time, we are going to discuss, in a tripartite way, how to build more structuring changes. For this, we need to know this queue of procedures and allow the user to interact, through transparency tools”concluded the secretary.

According to Magalhães, the R$ 600 million foreseen for the execution of the program were guaranteed by the approval of the transition’s PEC.

The reduction of SUS queues (Sistema Único de Saúde) is a priority defined by the president himself Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva for his first 100 days in office.