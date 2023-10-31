Geraldo Alckmin (Development, Industry and Foreign Trade) said that Brazil has to “create an exporting culture”

The vice-president and minister of Development, Industry and Foreign Trade, Geraldo Alckminsaid this Tuesday (31.Oct.2023) that small businesses need to be qualified for export.

“We want small and medium-sized companies to also export. We have to create an exporting culture. The company that starts exporting changes its level, upgrades”declared at an event in Ribeirão Preto (SP).

Alckmin was in the city of São Paulo to launch a nucleus of the program that aims to qualify 175 companies from Ribeirão Preto (SP) for export activities. Called Peiex (Export Qualification Program), will serve other municipalities (Araraquara, Franca and São Carlos, Ituverava and Porto Ferreira).

The vice-president stated that it was necessary to diversify the products sold outside Brazil. “We can’t stick to just one product”, declared.

Ministers were also present Márcio França (Entrepreneurship, Microenterprise and Small Business) and also representatives of ApexBrasil (Brazilian Export and Investment Promotion Agency).

France also encouraged the promotion of exports by MSMEs (micro small and medium-sized companies). According to him, “entrepreneurs start selling and making profits, it is also a strong issue of self-esteem for the business”.

Peiex is offered by ApexBrasil. According to the government, the objective is “prepare Brazilian companies to start the export process in a planned and safe way”. The program has already served more than 4,800 companies, of which approximately 3,000 are micro and small.

The initiative operates throughout Brazil. Companies interested in participating in the action should contact us via email [email protected] or go to the nearest in-person service center.

Read below the cities that have service points and contact emails:



