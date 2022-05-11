The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said this Wednesday (May 11, 2022) that his government “defend peace, democracy and freedom“What a “Does not accept provocations”. The speech was during a visit to the agricultural fair Expoingá, in Maringá (PR).

“We don’t want colors other than green and yellow in our land. The other side wants exactly what is different from us. We defend the family, we are against abortion, we are in favor of weapons for good citizens, against gender ideology, we are for the freedom of our economy and, above all, for our freedom of expression.”said Bolsonaro.

“THE Your will must prevail and my entire ministry is committed to defending our Constitution and our freedom. Everyone has to play within the 4 lines. We do not fear the result of clean elections, we want transparent elections, like the vast majority“said the president.

The event served for the integrated contracting of a company for the elaboration of projects and execution of the paving works of the BR-376 and was attended by the Minister of Defense, General Paulo Sérgio, and the former Minister of the Ministry, General Walter Braga Netto.

Bolsonaro also defended the “peace in the countryside” and criticized the MTST (Landless Workers’ Movement). he said that the “great work” of your government is land titling. He also added that those who were part of the movement in the past are “welcome to our midst” and called them “brothers”.

In addition, the Chief Executive spoke about the “importance” to arm the population. According to him, firearms are a way to avoid foreign interests in the country, citing the Amazon as an area “coveted by many countries”.

The president also said that only dictators fear an armed population. “I want every good citizen to have his firearm to resist, if necessary, the temptation of a dictator on duty”he said.

Here is the full text of Bolsonaro’s speech:

“Friends of Maringá, of my Paraná. Bthe afternoon everyone.

“IT’S It’s a great satisfaction to be among you, and when I’m greeting you the words I hear the most are “don’t give up” and “God protect you”. THE mission is not just mine, it belongs to all of us.

“We know what is most important in a society: its values ​​and its freedom. And this is achieved day by day. But to tell you that we have a government that believes in God, that respects its military, that defends the Brazilian family and owes loyalty to its people.

“To tell you that there is no greater satisfaction than that of being a politician to be received by you, with affection, consideration and appreciation. And tell them the converse is true.

“Today, here, in the interior of Paraná, I am accompanied by some parliamentarians, from this good bench of this thriving and wonderful state. Nothing is done alone. I am grateful, not to the 58 million votes, but to the 58 million people who believed in me.

Deputies, Ricardo Barros, Cida Borgueti, Aline Sleutjes, Felipe Francischini, Filipe Barros, Luiz Nishimori, Osmar Serraglio, Pedro Lupion, Sergeant Fahur, Sergio Souza and Paulo Eduardo Martins. Thank you very much for the support you have given us within the Brazilian parliament, I am grateful to all of you for the mission of being at the head of the federal executive.

“Back there, someone asked God for wisdom, I ask more than that as a Christian: strength to resist, courage to decide. The world is going through difficult times, in Brazil it is no different. I talk to people from embassies and military stations almost daily, about the situation in that country that day.

“Brazil is a blessed country. The whole world has been suffering from the increase in fuel and also from the increase in food, although inflation is high in Brazil, as well as the fuel issue, in our land the effects are smaller. To tell you that what we are going through at the moment is the result of a misguided policy adopted by many governors on the occasion of the pandemic, which was that maxim ‘stay at home and we’ll see the economy later’.

“This moment is passing, I am sure that many governors, if something similar happens in the future, which we hope will not happen, will know how to behave better.

“We are also experiencing the economic consequences of a war 10,000 km from here. The whole world is connected. You here, in a large part of agribusiness, know that 2 months ago I was in Russia talking to its president about the supply of fertilizers to our country. Our foreign policy is very successful and in this regard, a few days ago almost 30 ships with fertilizers arrived in Brazil from Russia.

“Shey, here in Paraná there is a large community of Ukrainians, our brothers that we welcome them with open arms. To tell you that this government, even in silence, in various contacts, we do everything to restore peace in your country of origin. We don’t want deaths, we want peace. And we increasingly, more than worrying, prepare ourselves so that in this way peace in our land, in our Brazil, is maintained.

“You guys they know that worse than an external threat is an internal threat, of communization of our country. We will not get to the situation in which Venezuela lives. We all know who defends that regime and who defends its dictator. We don’t want colors other than yellow green in our land. To tell you that the other side wants exactly what is different from us. We defend the family, we are against abortion, we are in favor of weapons for good citizens, we are against gender ideology, we are for the freedom of our economy and we are above all for our freedom of expression.

“I thank God for my 2nd life and for the mission that a large part of the Brazilian people gave me, which is to be at the head of the federal executive.

“We we know what’s at stake, everyone knows what the federal government stands for. Defend peace, democracy and freedom. A government that does not accept provocation. A government that knows its responsibility to its people.

“Going to the closing, I’m here in the place where much of the economy comes from the countryside. Since when we took office, we have sought peace in the countryside, but this is not just in thought. The great work of the government in the countryside is the titling of land, giving more and more temporary or definitive property titles to the settlers, so that the MST increasingly loses its strength.

“AND the MST loses its strength because we treat the settlers with dignity, we respect these workers with the land title, they are no longer used by political projects of power. These settlers are our brothers and sisters and are increasingly interacting with the farmer by their side.

“I said those who in the past delivered the MST are very welcome in our midst, I repeat: we gave them dignity, we treated them with consideration and we recognized their work. This is priceless.

“To tell you also, when talking about the countryside, in addition to our foreign policy, we drastically reduced the fine in the countryside, which in the past was equated with an industry that only persecuted rural workers.

“To say also not only to the rural man, but also to the men and women of the city, that we have implemented the right to own and carry a firearm for you. I have present with me here the current minister of the Ddefense, General Paulo Sérgio, and my last Minister of Defense, General Braga Netto, who is well aware of the importance of a well-armed nation as a way of avoiding any external interest in their homeland.

“And Brazil has an area that is coveted by many countries, which is our Amazon region, and for you, Brazilian family, firearms are a defense of the same, it is a reinforcement for our Armed Forces. Because a well-armed people will never be enslaved. Only dictators fear an armed people.

“I want every good citizen to have his firearm to resist, if necessary, the temptation of a dictator on duty. No one more than this president, contrary to what the mainstream media says, is a defender of our Constitution and our freedom. Freedom is a greater good of a nation. I am God-fearing and I am loyal to you.

“DI know that the work I do, which is not easy, thanks to God, is recognized by a large part of the Brazilian people. To say that the way I was received here, like anywhere else in Brazil, is the true popular poll.

“The will toyou must prevail and my entire ministry is committed to defending our Constitution and our freedom. everyone has to play within the 4 lines. We do not fear the result of clean elections, we want transparent elections, like the vast majority, or why not say the totality of its people.

“In this quick passage through Maringá, I am very happy with the interim Minister of Transport who signed this work order for the Maringá bypass. And very happy, together with this bench present here, even more than defending, to provide the means for our agribusiness to prosper more and more.

“Closing now for real. There is A few days ago, present in my office in Brasília, the President of the World Trade Organization, declared when she returned to Europe that the world cannot survive without our agribusiness. More than food security for our country, you guarantee food security for more than 1 billion people around the world.

“Thank you so much to all of you for your work, dedication, perseverance, trust and faith.

“A hug for men and a kiss for women.”