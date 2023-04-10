Def in CDM, growth expected in 2023 towards 0.9%: deficit at 4.3%

2023 should end with a growth of 0.9% and a deficit of 4.3%. These are the Government’s estimates that he will bring to the Council of Ministers tomorrow the economics and finance document, the ‘macro’ basis on which, after subsequent updates (the Nadef), the next budget maneuver will be based. As reconstructed by Ansa, the risks for growth are always the same: high inflation ‘imported’ with oil prices above all. Furthermore, the Pnrr is still under discussion with the decree expected in the Senate on Wednesday.

The government, and in particular Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti has already made it known that he is in any case taking a “prudence” line in the management of public finances. This also while the EU is preparing to restart the Stability and Growth Pact suspended during the pandemic with some (Germany) asking for a decidedly strong intervention on the debt: 1% annual repayment against the assumed 0.5 from Brussels.

A a commitment that for high-debt countries like Italy would be decidedly burdensome. In any case, the prospects currently appear rosier than in the first months of the year with inflation decelerating even if tensions on prices have been rekindled by the recent decision to cut oil production by OPEC+. Another unknown factor is the decidedly restrictive monetary policies of the central banks precisely to contain prices. A more precise projection on this is expected this week when the IMF will provide the new spring macro estimates. World growth is currently seen decelerating to 3%.

