Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/29/2023 – 11:53

The federal government published in the Official Gazette of the Union (DOU) presidential decree that reworks the budgetary and financial programming of the Executive Branch and details the new contingency, of almost R$600 million, announced on the 22nd, during the publication of the Income and Expense Report for the fourth two months.

The blockade affects discretionary expenses in this year’s Budget of 24 ministries, in addition to the Presidency of the Republic, the National Cinema Agency and the National Waterway Transport Agency.

The contingency for the year has now gone from R$3.2 billion to R$3.8 billion.

With the new blockade, the most affected departments are the Ministry of Transport, which has R$984.7 million in contingency resources, followed by the ministries of Cities (R$931.8 million), Education (R$497.7 million) and Health (R$452 million).