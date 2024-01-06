Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 06/01/2024 – 16:19

Brazil is officially mourning the death of Mário Jorge Lobo Zagallo. The decree was announced this Saturday (6) by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and published in extra edition in the Official Gazette.

In memory of the eternal Mário Jorge Lobo Zagallo, 3 days of official mourning have been declared in the country. — Lula (@LulaOficial) January 6, 2024

Four-time champion Zagallo died at 11:41 pm this Friday (5), due to multiple organ failure, at the age of 92. He had been hospitalized at the Barra D'Or Hospital since the end of last year.

Earlier, the President of the Republic already had commented on the death of the Old Wolf. Lula recalled that, in addition to being one of the greatest football players and coaches of all time, Zagallo was “a great winner and symbol of love for the Brazilian team and Brazil”.