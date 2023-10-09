At least 51 people have died since September due to rains that hit the state

The federal government published this Monday (9.Oct.2023) at GIVE (Official Diary of the Union) decree declaring a situation of emergency in 10 municipalities in Rio Grande do Sul following adverse events from the storms recorded in recent weeks. The State has been affected by intense rains, floods, flash floods and hailstorms that have left at least 51 dead and 7 missing since September. The decree applies to the cities of São José das Missões, Canguçu, Pinheiro Machado, Arroio Grande, Cerrito, Rio Grande, Cacequi, Boqueirão do Leão, Rosário do Sul and Faxinal do Soturno. Here’s the complete of the ordinance (PDF – 163 kB).