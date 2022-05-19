BIn a government statement on Thursday, undescancer Olaf Scholz (SPD) called for a resolute defense of the peace. War has not become unimaginable in Europe either, said Scholz in the Bundestag. “Peace can only be taken for granted if we are prepared to defend it. That is the lesson we are learning from Russia’s brutal attack on Ukraine.” He rejected a “dictated peace” for Ukraine. Neither the Ukrainians themselves nor the western world would accept this, said Scholz. Only when Russian President Vladimir Putin understands this will peace negotiations be possible.

Scholz went on to say that the European Union has overcome various challenges and crises in recent years. The war in the immediate vicinity was without a doubt the biggest. “In one respect, however, this crisis is similar to the previous ones. Once again we experience: The greater the pressure from outside, the more determined and united the European Union acts.”

Scholz defended the deliveries of heavy weapons to Ukraine against criticism from the population and from politics. “Helping a brutally attacked country to swear in is not escalation. But a contribution to repelling the attack and thus ending the violence as quickly as possible.” He, too, was worried, said the Chancellor, but at the same time emphasized: “We all have one goal in common: Russia must not win this war. Ukraine must survive.” The federal government is also giving Ukraine military support, “considered, weighed up and closely coordinated internationally,” said Scholz. Germany will not go it alone, and the federal government will not do anything that would turn NATO into a war party.

At the same time, the federal government wants to support all citizens in view of the current price increases. “We don’t leave anyone alone,” said Scholz. The security and independence of the energy supply must be guaranteed, but energy must also remain affordable. The price increase caused by Russia should not overwhelm anyone at national or European level. This is especially true for people with small and middle incomes. In this context, Scholz referred to the coalition’s relief packages.







“EU accession not within a few months or years”

In his speech, Scholz also campaigned for a European solidarity fund for the reconstruction of Ukraine. “Hopefully sooner rather than later the war will end. And it is already clear: the reconstruction of the destroyed infrastructure, the revival of the Ukrainian economy, all this will cost billions.”. Therefore, the European Union must now begin the preparatory work for a solidarity fund that will be fed by contributions from the EU and international partners. This will help Ukraine clean up the destruction. The country will also be supported on the “European path”, the rule of law, good governance and democracy will be strengthened.