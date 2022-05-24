By Lisandra Paraguassu and Nayara Figueiredo

BRASILIA (Reuters) – The federal government decided on Monday to replace the president of Petrobras, José Mauro Coelho, after only 40 days of the executive in the position, and appointed Caio Paes de Andrade to the position, said a note released by the Ministry of Mines and Energy.

Andrade is the current Special Secretary for Debureaucratization, Management and Digital Government at the Ministry of Economy, close to Minister Paulo Guedes, and had previously been seen as a candidate to lead the company.

The new change in the presidency of the state-owned company comes at a time of government discontent with the fuel price policy, and harsh criticism from President Jair Bolsonaro against readjustments that come in the wake of foreign oil prices.

Despite this, Petrobras carried out a readjustment in diesel prices on May 10, of 8.87%, and a day later the government announced the replacement of the Minister of Mines and Energy, now occupied by Adolfo Sachsida.

“Brazil is currently experiencing a challenging moment, due to the effects of the extreme volatility of hydrocarbons in international markets”, said the ministry, when announcing the new nominee for the presidency of Petrobras.

The first analyzes of the replacement of Petrobras’ president, which according to the company’s rite must first be approved at the meeting as a director and then elected by the Board of Directors as CEO, were negative.

“We believe that the change brings negative signals to the market, as it symbolizes (again) the discomfort of the majority shareholder with the way Petrobras has been handling its pricing policy,” said analyst at brokerage Ativa Ilan Arbetman.

“Furthermore, the arrival of Caio could mean the application of a pricing policy for derivatives even more spaced out, opening space for a more permanent validity of prices that are out of step with those practiced in the international market.”

This is the third change in the presidency of Petrobras since the beginning of the government of Jair Bolsonaro, all motivated by the president’s attempt to solve the crisis caused by the constant increase in fuel prices.

When announcing the last adjustment, Petrobras mentioned the need to readjust the price to balance the market and thus guarantee the supply by other companies, since Brazil is an importer of derivatives.

This will be one of the many challenges faced by the nominee for CEO, who holds a degree in Social Communication from Universidade Paulista and a postgraduate degree in Administration and Management from Harvard University, as well as a master’s degree in Business Administration from Duke University.

“The nominee has all the qualifications to lead the company to overcome the challenges that the current situation imposes, increasing its reputational capital, promoting continuous administrative improvement and the company’s growing performance,” the ministry said in the statement.

The ministry also stressed that, in order to maintain the necessary conditions for the growth of employment and income for Brazilians, it is necessary to strengthen the investment capacity of the private sector as a whole.

Bolsonaro was even asked last week about a possible change in command of Petrobras and was emphatic in saying that the decision would be up to the new Minister of Mines and Energy, Adolfo Sachsida.

Sachsida, who has an agenda scheduled with Bolsonaro for this Tuesday, is in favor of changing the state-owned company’s price formula and has already requested studies to verify the feasibility of a possible privatization of the company.

The current president of Petrobras, José Mauro Coelho, had been appointed in April, and since then has continued to defend the price policy adopted previously.

In a note, Petrobras informed that it received an official letter from the Ministry of Mines and Energy requesting measures to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting, with the objective of promoting the dismissal and election of a member of the Board of Directors, and appointing Andrade to replace Coelho.

The official letter also requests that Andrade be subsequently evaluated by the Petrobras Board of Directors for the position of president.

Given that Coelho was elected by the multiple vote system at the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting held on April 13, if approved by the shareholders’ meeting, his dismissal will imply the dismissal of the other members of the board elected by the same process, and the company must carry out a new election to these positions.

(With additional reporting by Gabriel Araujo)