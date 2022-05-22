Government debt German Finance Minister Christian Lindner at PhD: EU countries should curb public spending

“We need to act urgently,” the German finance minister, who fears stagflation, says in an interview with the international business magazine.

EU countries should consume their public spending, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner says To the Financial Times.

“The fact that member states can now deviate from the Stability and Growth Pact does not mean that they should really do so,” Lindner said in an interview at a meeting of G7 finance ministers last week.

During the pandemic, EU countries introduced an exception clause in the budget rules, which has allowed member states to deviate from fiscal requirements.

In normal times, for example, the EU’s Stability and Growth Pact would require member states to keep their budget deficits at no more than 3% and their government debt at 60% of GDP.

The Commission plans to return to compliance from the beginning of 2023.

Lindner sees the real danger of stagflation in the current situation. According to him, the risk is that slow growth and high inflation will have a strong impact on consumer purchasing power.

“That is why we need to act urgently.”

According to Lindner, the EU needs a long-term path to reduce public debt.

“Our ultimate goal is to become tighter, not softer.”

EU the Stability and Growth Pact has often been criticized for its strict and inflexible rules. There has been a desire to reform the agreement and to limit investment in defense and climate change.

Lindner said Germany hopes for a return to tight budgetary discipline.

“We do not make use of the exception clause in the budget rules. We will return to our national creditor brake, which is anchored in our constitution, ”he said.