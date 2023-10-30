Government cuts | Youth and social welfare organizations are already afraid of cuts in the coming years

Sote organizations are threatened with cuts of 100 million euros at the end of the government term.

Yet this fall, after the state budget negotiations, social welfare and youth organizations have been able to be relatively calm. The government made big cuts to many things, but organizations were not cut to a large extent yet.

The appropriations given directly to organizations in the youth sector decreased by 600,000 euros in the budget proposal. In total, four million euros were spent on youth work.

Executive director of Alliance, the youth umbrella organization Anna Munsterhjelm is not happy about the surgeries, but considers them quite reasonable in this situation. However, he is worried about the coming years of the reign.

Government has outlined in its government program that the state grants distributed by the Ministry of Education and Culture will be gradually cut so that the amount will be 125 million euros in 2027.

In the past, organizations received grants directly from betting winnings, but starting next year, betting winnings will be distributed through the state budget. However, it has been decided to stick to the old ratio of money distribution, at least in the initial phase. The distribution share for youth work is 9 percent.

“ “It would leave quite a few young people without helping.”

If the cuts were made according to the distribution ratio, it would mean a cut of about 10 million euros for youth work in the case of cuts of 125 million euros. According to Munsterhjelm, such an operation would already cause big problems.

“Then quite a few young people would be left without help. You shouldn’t just make cuts based on calculations, but you should think about what are the actions that are absolutely important to stick to. If the well-being of young people is considered such, it shouldn’t be cut.”

Since many organizations are small, even relatively small cuts are quickly fatal for the operation, Munsterhjelm points out. Even though a lot is done by volunteers, organizations also need money for, for example, renting space and organizing events.

According to Munsterhjelm, the cuts to organizations and youth work affect, for example, how many young people get to do sports or how many young people are reached by youth work.

“Through hobbies, young people get access to the communities they need. If the sense of community suffers, mental health problems will increase and the development related to polarization will accelerate.”

Also social and health organizations are worried about the coming years. The government did not cut anything from social welfare organizations next year, but according to the government’s program, in 2027 their state subsidies would be cut by 100 million euros. That is about a quarter of the current state subsidies.

The cuts planned in the government program are not yet certain, but each year’s budget is always decided separately. However, the goal of balancing the economy is very important to the government.

Sote organizations include, for example, numerous organizations that help children and families, such as the Mannerheim Children’s Protection Association and Save Children. In addition, there are a large number of different organizations that support substance abuse and mental health rehabilitators and, for example, public health organizations that offer peer support.

One hundred million would be a very big cut, says the public relations manager of Sosti, the Finnish Social Welfare and Health Association Ulla Kiuru.

“It could show, for example, that the helpline could receive fewer calls or less support would be available for families with children. There is also a risk that other social security costs would only increase when people do not receive low-threshold support. Who will do the activity if the organizations are not able to do it?”

The welfare regions responsible for social and health services are also facing big cuts. Extensive reductions in various services are planned in the regions.