Government cuts | The students of the University of the Arts demonstrate at Teatterikorkeakoulu

At the University of the Arts, we show our support for students’ livelihoods. A protest will also start in the afternoon at Aalto University.

Set The students of the University of the Arts started a demonstration on the Sörnäinen campus before noon on Thursday, demanding, among other things, that housing subsidies should not be cut. Secretary General of the Student Union of the University of the Arts Lauri Grünthal told HS that the student union supports the students’ demands, even though the student union is not one of the organizers of the demonstration.

Grünthal described from the early afternoon that the protesters had concentrated on the square of the University of Theater and had put up their signs there. There were twenty protesters there.

The organizers of the protest are student activists of the University of the Arts.

The bulletin published by the demonstrators also demands that the living conditions of all students must be improved and that mental health services must be secured.

Students have demonstrated against government cuts in recent days. A group of students from Aalto University will join the chain of student protests by starting a protest on Thursday at 5 p.m.

Chairman of the Guild of Architects Mai Multamäki told HS that the demonstration at Aalto University will take place in the Väre building.

According to Multamäki’s characterization, the organizers of the Aalto University student protest are a group of students and the protest is not party-related.