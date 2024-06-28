Government cuts | The issuing of driver’s license certificates in public healthcare is to be stopped

Government cuts|Transferring the medical certificates needed for a driver’s license to private health care would especially affect low-income elderly people.

Social and health Ministry (STM) submitted a law reform to the opinion round on Friday, which means that the medical certificates required for a driver’s license will no longer be issued in public health care.

Reform is a part Petteri Orpon (kok) savings from the government’s public finances.

Removing driver’s license checks from tasks in welfare areas would mean that, for example, medical reports required due to age would have to be obtained from private health care or occupational health care.

In Finland, people over the age of 65 must renew their car license every five years.

The government according to the draft presentation, a doctor’s opinion on driving health currently costs around 90 euros in public health care.

Privately, the price varies between 90 and 180 euros. According to the draft, an extended medical opinion can cost more than 260 euros at its most expensive.

A large number of age-based medical reports are required in an expanded form, so the reform would especially affect elderly people with low incomes, the draft estimates.

According to the draft, the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency (Traficom) received approximately 200,000 medical reports last year.

The round of comments on the law reform ends at the beginning of August.