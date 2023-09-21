Government cuts | The high school students’ union encourages “every high school student” to express their opinions

According to the organization, the government’s actions threaten to worsen the mental health crisis among young people.

High school students the union encourages students to demonstrate against the government’s planned cuts to students.

“The union of high school students wants to encourage every high school student to take a stand and influence the well-being and livelihood of students,” the organization’s press release says.

The union refers, among other things, to the cut in housing allowance, which results in an average loss of EUR 76 per month in support for student catering.

In addition, the announcement mentions the government’s plan to freeze the index increases of the student allowance. It means that the purchasing power of study money decreases when it is not increased in line with inflation.

According to the union of high school students, the freeze can reduce a student’s tuition fee by 300 euros per year at the end of the government term in 2027 compared to a situation where the index increases would have been made.

The organization fears that the cuts will deepen the youth even more mental health crisiswhich already during the corona period isolation measures worsened.

In the bulletin refers to the recent demonstrations of high school students in the premises of educational institutions. For example, the students of Kallio and Torkkeli high schools in Helsinki “took over” the school premises to protest against the government’s plans.

The high school students’ union has not been organizing demonstrations, but it shows its support for them.

“When young people feel that something is important to them, they have the right to express their opinion. The task of high school education is also to raise high school students to be active citizens, so it is important that the high school staff support students in influencing”, comments the president of the Association of High School Students Ella Siltanen in the bulletin.

The association says it encourages young people “to be socially curious and to influence many ways”, be it social media publications, appearing in the news media or direct messages to decision-makers.