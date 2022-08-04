David Mogetta had plans. In March, the native Italian applied to the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) for a scholarship in Munich. Mogetta is doing his doctorate in philosophy at the Universities of Florence and Pisa, and he wanted to do research in Germany in the winter semester. The application was difficult. He asked his professors for reports, wrote a letter of motivation, no more than five pages, a CV, no more than three pages, and a description of his research project – no matter the length. Mogetta provided all the evidence required by the DAAD, the largest funding organization for the international exchange of students and scientists in the world. And yes, there are many.

He had to take a good three weeks to apply. But he knew it would be worth it. “As a rule, you only apply for a grant like this if you are sure you will get it.” The grant supports doctoral students with 1,200 euros a month. An amount that is rarely awarded in this amount by funding programs.