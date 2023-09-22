Government cuts | “It feels like the rug is being pulled from under the feet” – The government intends to reduce support for young people who needed child protection

We asked two young adults in aftercare how the government’s plans to intervene in age limits would affect them.

“This feels like a rug being pulled from under your feet. A great message for young people about how much we can really influence the things that affect us,” says the Helsinki native Maya Waitara23.

HS asked two teenagers taken into care what the government’s plans to lower the age limit for child welfare aftercare by two years sound like. The age limit increased from 21 to the current 25 at the beginning of 2020. Now the government plans to lower the age limit to 23.

“Many young adults who move from an institution to their own room are completely alone, when they are used to the institution being surrounded by a lot of people and noise. It would be scary without aftercare support,” says the Espoo native Ade Koivunen19.

Waitara and Koivunen are both aftercare customers. They have also been part of a peer group of young people since they were teenagers, which actively strives to fix the problems of child protection.

Koivunen is currently taking adult high school courses and still participates in the Osallisuuden aika peer group for those who grew up in child protection. The time for participation is an association that develops child welfare services from a customer perspective. Waitara currently works for an organization and studies at university.

Waitara explains that without aftercare, it is very difficult for those who grew up in child protection to be equal with other young people.

When other young adults move out of their homes, family and relatives are mostly still supportive. Not everyone who grew up in child protection has this. Some would need close help until the age of 25, others less time or less frequently.

Waitara and Koivunen both talk most about the feeling of security. Waitara thinks that it would have been disastrous for him to get caught up too early.

“Many of us have difficult experiences in the past, which as young adults are the first time we start to deal with them properly. The aftercare really affected my ability to cope.”

Koivunen says that regular contact with a familiar social worker helps him in many practical matters.

Help can be quite mundane. That there is even someone to ask at what temperature wool socks are washed. Or how to pay an electricity bill or book an appointment with a doctor for the first time.

In an institution, as a minor, you often get to practice less than in the family.

Sometimes it is about more complicated matters, for which the young person may not ask for help himself, but a familiar adult notices the need for help. The aftercare social worker may notice, for example, that that one young person is now very stressed about their matriculation papers, or that that other is threatening to drop out of their studies altogether.

Aftercare also helps with finding an apartment and a place to study, as well as with all kinds of bureaucracy. More investigation than the basic doctor’s time may be required if the young person is in need of psychiatric help. While the 18th birthday often makes everything new.

In aftercare, you also have the right to income support during your studies.

Birch tree says that aftercare is awfully cheap compared to the cost of leaving a young person out. Or youth suicides.

Waitara reminds that aftercare does not oblige a young adult. Some of the young people who grew up in the institution feel that they do not need it, or the contact with their social worker is not close.

“For others, service is vital. Many of our young people are scared by the proposed change.”

It also frustrates his age group. The raising of the age limit, which was decided only during the last government period, was once a wish expressed by the young people themselves, and now it is already being cancelled.

