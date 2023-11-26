“This government can only be put at risk by an antagonistic faction that has always undermined center-right governments: the judicial opposition. It wouldn’t surprise me, between now and the European elections, that a season of attacks on this front opens.” The Minister of Defense says this in an interview with Corriere della Sera, Guido Crosettowho adds: “They tell me about meetings of a branch of the judiciary in which they talk about how to ‘stop the anti-democratic drift to which Meloni is leading us’. Since we have seen all sorts of things done in the past, if I know this country is good, I expect this season to open soon, before the European Championships…”.

The ANM’s response is coming soon. “The idea of ​​a judiciary that works against it, that can, as I read today in the newspapers, even become a political-party opposition, is misleading”, says the president of the National Magistrates Association, Giuseppe Santaluciaopening the proceedings of the members’ assembly in Rome, at the Court of Cassation.

The reactions were immediate. “We are amazed by the statements released today by Minister Crosetto. Serious statements which also take place a few days before the preliminary hearing which will be held in Rome following the forced indictment of the undersecretary Delmastro Delle Vedove – he states in a note Debora Serracchiani, head of Justice in the PD secretariat – If the minister knows something that endangers national security, let him say so. Otherwise, this government must stop issuing veiled threats and complaining about unfounded conspiracies, trying to hide the difficulties of the budget maneuver.”

Also speaking is the MP from Più Europa Benedetto Della Vedova. “Guido Crosetto, Minister of Defense of the Italian Republic, today launches a disturbing alarm on the ‘judicial opposition’ which would be the only great danger for Meloni and the Government. To so head-on open an institutional clash between the Government and the judiciary, Crosetto certainly cannot start from some hearsay, it would be irresponsible, but it will certainly have specific and concrete elements. And it is good that he immediately reports it to Parliament”, declares Della Vedova. “If this were not the case, that is, if the Government did not have, perhaps through the services (?), precise indications on this alleged opposition activity on the part of the judiciary, the defense minister’s complaint would leave the idea of ​​a Government which, faced with the difficulties that await him between now and the European elections, betrayed promises and economic difficulties first and foremost, he chooses the path of intimidation towards the other powers of the State. There is a third possibility, but I don’t think it is the objective of Crosetto’s words, and that is to raise the conflict in the imminence of a specific judicial investigation of which the government has been informed. In any case, it is good that the Minister of Defense reports to Parliament immediately”, concludes Della Vedova.