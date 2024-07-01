Guido Crosetto, Minister of Defense, at the top of the ministers for confidence, at 39%. On the podium with him, the Minister of Economy, the Lega Nord’s Giancarlo Giorgetti (36%), followed by the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, by Maria Elvira Calderone, Minister of Labor and Social Policies, by the Keeper of the Seals Carlo Nordio, by the Minister of the Farnesina, Antonio Tajani and by Andrea Abodi, head of Sport: all with the same appreciation index at 35%. The photograph of the approval of the ministers of the Meloni government is taken by the Piepoli Institute, highlighting the trend compared to what was detected last March.

Since that date, those who have recorded the biggest leap are Schillaci, head of Healthcare, today at +9 in the South/Islands area, and Abodi, which rises by 9%, voted by young people between 18 and 34 years old. Tajani’s performance was also excellent, growing by 8% in the Centre.