The Foreign Ministry issued a press release this Tuesday afternoon where it established its position. He criticized Israel for the “disproportionate use of force”. And although he also criticized “the launch” of rockets and missiles from the Palestinian side, he avoided condemning Hamas terrorism, which fell badly on sectors of the Jewish community in Argentina, according to Clarín.

“The Argentine Republic expresses its deep concern over the dramatic worsening of the situation in Israel and Palestine, the disproportionate use of force by Israeli security units in the face of protests over possible evictions of Palestinian families from their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhoods and Silwan, as well as the response through the launching of missiles and incendiary devices from the Gaza Strip, all of which led to an escalation of violence, which we condemn, which caused numerous fatalities, hundreds of injuries and brought further suffering to the region and its inhabitants, “the statement issued in Buenos Aire began, although Foreign Minister Felipe Solá meets President Alberto Fernández on his tour of Europe.

“Argentina urges all actors to fully respect their obligations under international law, avoid actions and declarations that further escalate the situation, and protect and respect the rights of civilian populations affected as a result of these confrontations,” he said. . In addition, the text “calls for supporting all international efforts to establish an immediate and lasting ceasefire, as a first step in the search for a peaceful coexistence for all through dialogue at the negotiating table.”

And joining the line of President Fernández who has Jorge Bergoglio as his guide, he pointed out: “At this time, as expressed by Pope Francis referring to the confrontations in Jerusalem, it must be borne in mind that violence only generates more violence and that everyone should seek shared solutions so that peace prevails throughout the region. ”