The well-known lawyer Roman Giertych is arrested. The official charge: embezzlement and money laundering. Some suspect political motives.

WARSAW taz | The news hit Poland like a bomb: Roman Giertych, one of the country’s most famous lawyers, was arrested on Thursday. The secret service, specifically the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau, searched his office and also his house in Józefów near Warsaw. Numerous files were confiscated, it said. Giertych passed out in the bathroom.

Stunned TV viewers watched the evening news as an ambulance took the unconscious lawyer to a hospital. Giertych should have defended the private banker Leszek Czarnecki on Friday in a highly political corruption process. It had previously been leaked that the public prosecutor’s office would “go under” in these proceedings, as there was insufficient evidence of Czarnecki’s alleged guilt.

The arrest of Giertych was ordered by the public prosecutor Marcin Jędruszczak in Poznan, whose investigations against Giertych are directly supervised by the state prosecutor’s office in Warsaw, i.e. by Zbigniew Ziobro, the prosecutor general and minister of justice from the governing law and justice system (PiS).

The fact that Giertych passed out in the bathroom, of all places, gives many a déjà vu experience: Years ago, the arrest of the popular left-wing politician Barbara Blida in Katowice ended with her death in the bathroom. The arrest staged by the media was ordered by Zbigniew Ziobro.

Evidence disappeared

Strangely enough, important pieces of evidence then disappeared in the investigation into her death, so that to this day it is not clear how Blida died in the bathroom and whether she really shot herself, especially in the presence of a policewoman. The accusation of serious corruption against her turned out to be false years later. Blida was innocent.

The public prosecutor’s office in Poznan has a total of 48 hours to justify Giertych’s arrest in such a way that they can stand up in court. Allegedly he is accused of embezzling the equivalent of more than 20 million euros and money laundering in the years 2010 to 2014.

Former President Aleksander Kwasniewski, who has also been involved with the secret service and public prosecutor of the national populist PiS government for years, considers a “political motive” – one day before a trial with lawyer Giertych as the private banker’s defender – to be more likely .

On Thursday evening he gave a long interview to the private broadcaster TVN24. In addition, media staging by media close to the PiS distracts from the government’s failure to fight coronavirus. People should not associate the new record high of over 8,000 newly infected, the rising death rate and the lack of doctors, nurses and caregivers with the PiS government, but rather get upset about the alleged scammer Giertych.

Scandalous remarks

Other companions of Giertych recalled the political career of the controversial former education minister. At the beginning of the 2000s, Giertych was still a nationalist politician and kept making headlines with scandalous right-wing extremist statements. As chairman of the Nationalist League of Polish Families (LPR), he was in a government coalition with the PiS from 2005 to 2007.

After the failure of this coalition and the strange suicide of Andrzej Lepper, who led the far left peasant defense – “Samoobrona” – in the coalition and who wanted to accuse the PiS of corruption, Giertych left politics. Over the years he distanced himself more and more from the nationalist slogans and also from the party of which he had been head for years.

As an extremely successful lawyer, he attracted major clients. Among them are, for example, Poland’s ex-foreign minister Radosław Sikorski and his wife, the publicist Anne Applebaum, who repeatedly have to defend themselves against slander and anti-Semitic insults.

Donald Tusk, the liberal-conservative ex-prime minister of Poland and until recently also EU Council President, is one of Giertych’s clients. Or the Austrian Gerald Birgfellner, who accuses the PiS party leader Jarosław Kaczyński of fraud and corruption. But Poland’s public prosecutor, headed by a PiS politician, has so far not brought any charges against the PiS boss. All these files were in Giertych’s office.