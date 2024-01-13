It is no coincidence that Renzi spoke of close political elections. But Mattarella has the Visco card…





An explosive mix that risks confirming the prediction of Matteo Renzi which for some seemed just a joke. And instead the leader of Italia Viva knows how to read politics and it is no coincidence that he stated that early political elections are not that far away. The center-right is literally imploding. The latest earthquake is the slap of Antonio Tajani to the League. “I am not very much in favor of a third mandate”, then, “the sovereign Parliament will decide but I believe it is right to maintain the two mandates”, said the Foreign Minister and secretary of Forza Italia regarding the limits on re-nomination for mayors and regional presidents. This, observes Tajani, is a “principle of protection of democracy in which I recognize myself”.

In fact, this is a stop to Luca Zaia's possibility of standing again in the elections in Veneto in 2025. The League has presented a bill in Parliament and in the press conference at the beginning of the year Giorgia Meloni had left Parliament the freedom to decide . But after the doubts and perplexities of Fratelli d'Italia, Tajani's stop also came. All of this is part of the total chaos surrounding the candidatures for the regional elections. In Sardinia Fratelli d'Italia keeps going and now has Paolo on the field Truzzu, mayor of Cagliari, and absolutely does not intend to back down. But Christian Solinasthe Sardinian Action Party allied with the League and outgoing Governor, is not retiring and is ready to run supported by Matteo Salvini and the leaders of the Northern League.



But Sardinia is only the tip of the iceberg because by skipping the rule that reconfirms the outgoing ones, the League explains, all the other regional presidents are skipped. So stop with Alberto Cirio in Piedmont and Vito Bar of in Basilicata (Forza Italia) and Marco Marsilio in Abruzzo (FdI). The 'save-Zaia' rule was the last chance to save the stability of the coalition but the words of Tajani They are fuel on the fire. Officially the Northern League does not comment but the tension is sky high. Not only that, Meloni wants – as explained by Carlo Fidanza ad Affaritaliani.it – present themselves as leaders in the European elections in all constituencies to aim for exceed 30% and to reduce the allies to irrelevant satellites. An explosive mix, as mentioned, which not only seriously risks blowing up the coalition in the Regional and Municipal elections but also has very serious repercussions on the government, which will also have to find the money for a corrective measure which is now practically certain.

If we then also see the differences on the justice reform, on the premiership and on autonomy, there are all the pieces to put together the Renzian puzzle. Then perhaps in the end an agreement will be found because power is always the best glue for politicians, but at the moment the hypothesis of an implosion of the majority and of a government crisis cannot be ruled out at all. Then we will have to see if we will really go to the vote immediately or if yet another caretaker government will emerge and well-informed people assure that Sergio Mattarella's ready asset in the event of a crisis is the former Governor of BankItalia Ignazio Visco, “free” since 31 October. Forza Italia and Lega could be there, to avoid the massacre at the polls, as could a significant portion of the Democratic Party and all the centrist parties and even part of the 5 Star Movement.

Political fantasy? We will see. Meanwhile the Centre-right it is on the verge of explosion. Then all the scenarios are open to the possible aftermath.

Subscribe to the newsletter

