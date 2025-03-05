Government crisis in Valencia: Catalá relieves Badenas (Vox) and appoints Climent (pp) second deputy mayor

The mayor of Valencia, Maria José Catalá, has relieved the second deputy mayor of her responsibilities after Vox apart from the party. Juan Manuel Badenas, until now spokesman in the City Council, will cease to be the representative of the ultra -right in the Valencian capital, and will also lose the second possession of mayor’s office and its competencies in employment. The popular leader has confirmed that the decision, which qualifies as “small changes”, has been adopted following the decision of Vox, which has issued its spokesman for the contracts awarded from the public foundation he presides.

Catalá announced on Tuesday the restructuring of his government, in which Climent passes from third deputy mayor to second, replacing Badenas, while María José Ferrer San Segundo remains as the first deputy mayor and Juan Giner, also of the PP, remains as third deputy mayor.

Badenas still does not confirm whether he will leave the act, although the party has not been too strict in this issue despite teaching him the door. The loss of confidence of Abascal in their number one in Valencia is more than evident. The municipal group has not yet transferred what decision will adopt with respect to Badenas, whether or not to respect the guidelines of Madrid. Badenas presides over the municipal group, which consists of four councilors, one of them his partner, who could accompany him in his decision. The threat of insubordination of the spokesman section is on the table, something that would complicate governance in the City Council. A single councilor can alter the majorities.

The party transferred the measures against Badenas on Monday, which they separate as a representative. The PP and VOX have conversations from at least this Monday, when the decision of the Santiago Abascal Party Directorate transcended. The training confirmed that the guarantee committee has adopted as a precautionary measure “the suspension of rights as an affiliate and disqualification to perform charge or function in the party or on behalf of it, until the resolution of this disciplinary file.” According to its national spokesman, the file will be resolved before the end of the week.

The mayor Iniste in that it is a temporary measure until Vox resolves the file open to Badenas, which could culminate with the expulsion of the party. Regarding the Pact with Vox, a training that needs to govern with some stability, it pointed out that “the governance of the city of Valencia is absolutely guaranteed” and that today “it is day of operating the appropriate efforts and changes and that citizens need to show that the governance” of Valencia “is not at risk”.

On the investigation of the legal services of the City Council to the Badenas contract, initiated last week, Catalá has indicated that at the moment there are no news, because “she has her time”, they are analyzing it and will give “timely information” when they have a conclusion on that contract. PSPV and Compromís have filed respective complaints in the Prosecutor for the contracts of the Valencia Foundation active to the media.

Restructuring of the Government Team

The Employment, Training and Entrepreneurship Area, formerly headed by Badenas, falls to its three companions of the Vox Municipal Group: José Gosálbez, who will take care of employment and training; Cecilia Herrero will take care of entrepreneurship, and Mónica Gil, of parks and gardens.

The mayor has also resolved as members of the Local Government Board to the councilors of the PP María José Ferrer San Segundo, Julia Climent, Juan Giner, Juan Carlos Caballero, José Marí, José Luis Moreno, Paula Llobet, Santiago Ballester and Jesús Carbonell, and those of Vox Cecilia Herrero and José Gosálbez.

Regarding the powers that Badenas had, the City Council has specified that Gosálbez is appointed vice president of the Valencia Activa Foundation.

On the area of ​​parks and gardens and natural spaces, whose headline will be Monica Gil, depend the delegations of parks and gardens, whose front will be Cecilia Herrero, and on which the Municipal Autonomous Agency of Parks and Gardens, the Delegation of Devesa-Albufera, depends with José Gosálbez in front, the beach delegation, with Monica Gil, and the delegation of agriculture, with Cecilia Herrero.

The head of the Family, Seniors and Traditions area will be Mónica Gil, on which the Family, Youth and Childhood Delegations (Mónica Gil), of Seniors (José Gosálbez) depend. of health and consumption (José Gosálbez) and parties and traditions (Mónica Gil).