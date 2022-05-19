Government: crisis in June and vote after the summer. Salvini is ready to follow Conte and the Democratic Party does not want to remain in government alone with the Center-right

The road map is marked. The plan is there. Crossing different sources of the majority, the hypothesis is confirmed – as he wrote yesterday Affaritaliani.it – that Giuseppe Conte’s goal is to pull the plug on the government in June on the issue of the Rome waste-to-energy plant. One of the key points of the M5S policy. Non-derogable. For this reason, the fiery words of the former premier after the election of Stefania Craxi to the presidency of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Senate would be a sort of appetizer that prepares the showdown in a month.

The goal of With you? Go to the political elections, anticipated by a few months (from February-March 2023 to September-October 2022) by the opposition force to play the card of consistency in the election campaign. In essence, the 5-star leader could affirm with the force of facts that there is a limit to compromise and that on issues such as the sending of heavy weapons to theUkrainethe waste-to-energy plants, the citizen’s income and the 110% building Super Bonus (attacked by the premier in the European Parliament) are not stepping back.

But the exit of the M5S from the executive, both partial (external support with withdrawal of ministers) and total (passage to the opposition) would entail the fall of the government itself. On this, Dem sources at the highest levels have no doubts. Enrico Letta it would not remain one day in a majority dominated by the Center-right. But, explain League sources, too Matteo Salvini it would call out. Il Carroccio is already suffering from opposition Giorgia Meloni (in terms of consensus it is evident in the polls) and he certainly cannot afford to add the 5 Stars to the Brothers of Italy.

So are we going straight to early voting at the end of the summer? Attention, there is always a but. After yesterday’s words from Conte su Stefania Craxi and the article of Affaritaliani.it, circulated in the chats of pentastellated parliamentarians, the alarm went off between Grillini deputies and senators. The overwhelming majority of M5S elected officials, qualified sources explain, want at all costs to reach the end of the legislature (after all, six months’ salary as a parliamentarian is convenient).

The bridges have already started to try to mend and find a minimum common denominator on the hottest issues, such as waste-to-energy plant in the capital and weapons in Kiev. Even if, as explained by both the Movement and the Democratic Party, “Conte does not listen to his parliamentary groups and if he has decided, as it seems, he will go all the way”. It is no coincidence that today’s words of the parent company M5S Mariolina Castellone in the Senate, after the information from the Prime Minister on the recent developments of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, they were decidedly less belligerent than yesterday’s post-election Conte Stefania Craxi.

