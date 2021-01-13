ROM (dpa-AFX) – The head of Italy’s co-ruling party Italia Viva, Matteo Renzi, announced on Wednesday the resignation of the two ministers provided by his party. These are Agriculture Minister Teresa Bellanova and Family Minister Elena Bonetti. As the news agency Ansa reported, the State Secretary in the Foreign Ministry, Ivan Scalfarotto, also wanted to resign.

With the departure of the Italia Viva party, the crisis in the center-left government of Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte is getting worse. Italian media suspected that Prime Minister Conte would like to avoid new elections. He could try to find other majorities in parliament./pky/DP/bgf