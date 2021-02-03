With the former ECB chief at the top of the government, new elections in Italy are to be prevented. However, it is unclear how he will get a majority.

ROME taz | In Italy, the government under Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has come to an end, and Mario Draghi is due to take over his job. President Sergio Mattarella instructed the former President of the European Central Bank (ECB) to form a government on Wednesday. Mattarella wants to put an end to the government crisis that became apparent on January 13th, when the small center party Italia Viva (IV) under Matteo Renzi withdrew its two ministers from the cabinet. Draghi now faces the difficult task of gaining a majority in the rugged parliament.

The non-party lawyer Conte had submitted his resignation last week, even though the three remaining coalition partners – the anti-establishment movement Five Stars (M5S), the moderate left Partito Democratico (PD) and the small radical left list Liberi e Uguali (LeU – Free and Equals) had sworn allegiance. But the attempt made in the last few days to repair the crack with Renzi’s Italia Viva failed on Tuesday evening.

In this situation, President Mattarella could have dissolved parliament immediately and scheduled new elections quickly. In a short address, however, he stated that the country was in an extremely critical situation and that the government would have to work out a reconstruction plan worth 209 billion euros over the next few months, which would then have to be approved by Brussels. However, according to Mattarella, new elections meant that the country would be left without a fully operational government for four or even five months.

So now it should be judged by Draghi, at the head of a government with “a high profile, but which cannot be identified with any political formula,” said the President; so with a cabinet of technocrats.

Draghi is a connoisseur

And who better suited for such a job than Draghi? The 73-year-old economist, a student of the staunch Keynesian Federico Caffè, knows the Italian and European power structures. After several years of teaching at the university, he became general director in the Italian Ministry of Finance in 1991, which roughly corresponds to the permanent state secretary in Germany. This was followed by a four-year interlude at the investment bank Goldman and Sachs, in 2005 he became head of the Banca d’Italia, the Italian central bank, and then in 2011 President of the European Central Bank (ECB), which he headed until 2019.

In view of his career, “Super-Mario” is a personified promise of stability

“Whatever it takes”, whatever it takes: This Draghi phrase in the middle of the euro crisis, with which he promised the unconditional defense of the common currency, became famous, and many apply Draghi with his policy of quantitative easing, the buying up of government bonds ECB, as the real savior of the euro.

On the Italian and European stages, in view of this career, “Super Mario” is a personified promise of stability: The interest rate gap between ten-year Italian and German government bonds fell on Wednesday at just 1 percent, its lowest level in years.

“Apostle of the Elites”

For Draghi, only the approval of Italia Viva is certain among the coalition members of the previous government; the support of the PD is considered likely. Barrage, on the other hand, is already there from the ranks of the five stars. Alessandro Di Battista, leader of the Fundi wing, said on Tuesday evening that Draghi was “the apostle of the elites”, and on Wednesday it was reported in Rome that the five-star founder Beppe Grillo wanted to swear the movement to say no to Draghi.

But cracks run not only through the previous government camp, but also through the right-wing opposition. Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia will probably speak out for Draghi. If the Five Stars were voted No, Draghi would also need votes from both parties on the right, from Matteo Salvini’s Lega and from the far-right Fratelli d’Italia (FdI) under Giorgia Meloni. Meloni is constantly on the rise in opinion polls, and FdI is currently at around 15 percent and would like to reap the harvest in new elections soon. But also the role as the right-wing opposition party against a Draghi government would be linked to the prospect of further increases in votes.

Salvini’s Lega will therefore consider very carefully whether it can support a Draghi government without risking losing votes to FdI’s competitors. Should the Lega nevertheless join the government alliance, it would again be hard to digest for the moderate left PD, which announced a few days ago that it would never go to government with “anti-Europeans”.

Draghi was confident on Wednesday and said he was betting on “unity” among Italy’s parties. He won’t get it; he must be satisfied when it is enough for a majority. Otherwise there is a risk of the quick new elections, which his appointment should actually prevent.