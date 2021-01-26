Italy’s Prime Minister submits his resignation. But the general fear of new elections could help him to another term.

On Tuesday, Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte submitted his resignation to President Sergio Mattarella. The parties that still support him in the Senate, the second house of parliament, no longer have a majority. In addition, Conte’s attempts of the last few days to win additional senators from the ranks of the opposition have for the time being failed.

Contes coalition has fallen into a minority because one of the four partners, the small party Italia Viva (IV) under ex-Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, broke up almost two weeks ago and withdrew its two ministers from the cabinet. This left only three parties on board the coalition: the anti-establishment movement Movimento5Stelle (5-star movement), the moderate left Partito Democratico (PD) and the small, radical left list Liberi e Uguali (Free and Equal).

With their votes and with the support of some scattered senators from the political center, who had not yet been part of the government camp, the head of government survived the confidence votes in the House of Representatives and in the Senate at the beginning of last week. But in the Senate with 156 votes and 321 seats it was only enough for a simple, not an absolute majority.

Conte therefore insisted on winning around 10-15 defectors from the Renzi party that had broken away from him, from Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia and from the ranks of the non-attached middle senators, who may or may not be the new faction of the “responsible people” of the “willing” and should secure an absolute majority as the fourth leg of the coalition.

Fear of new elections

Behind his calculation was the expectation that at least one of these forces would unite: the fear of early elections. Renzi’s party, for example, is at 3 percent in the opinion polls and would have the best chance of disappearing entirely from parliament in the next elections, Berlusconi’s Forza Italia stands at 7 to 8 percent.

In addition, the House of Representatives will be reduced from 630 to 400 and the Senate from 315 to 200 seats in the next legislative period – the majority of current parliamentarians know very well that their re-election is rather unlikely.

Last but not least, this fear also holds the three remaining government factions together. The M5S, the PD and the LeU agreed to the end that they were loyal to Conte. And if they only brought the threat of new elections into play in order to push Renzi’s party against the wall, this round during the crisis clearly went to Renzi: Nobody from his parliamentary groups ran into the government camp – as the coalition had hoped.

That is why Conte now pulled the emergency brake with his resignation, because already in those days he would have threatened the first vote defeat in the Senate. Conte, however, hopes to be entrusted with the formation of a government by President Sergio Mattarella after his usual consultations with the parties.

From the puppet to the center politician

If he could manage that, then he – the independent law professor – would have managed the feat of setting up the third coalition within less than three years. The lateral entrant, who is close to the five stars, started after the M5S had won an overwhelming election victory with almost 33 percent in 2018 and then formed an anti-establishment coalition with the right-wing populist Lega under Matteo Salvini.

In this first government under his leadership, however, Conte was just the puppet whose strings were pulled by M5S leader Luigi Di Maio and Lega boss Salvini.

In the summer of 2019, however, Salvini canceled the government in the hope of winning a landslide in early elections. But the previously hostile PD and M5S thwarted his plans. Even then, united by the fear of new elections – and of Salvini – they surprisingly formed a coalition.

And completely surprisingly, Conte remained head of government with a new profile: He now presented himself as decidedly pro-European, as a center politician with cautious left-wing tendencies.

Corona bonus for Conte

In this way Conte managed to become popular among the entire electorate of the parties that supported him; no one reviled him more than a puppet.

The corona crisis brought him a further boost in popularity, in which he knew how to give citizens the impression that he was steering the country through the state of emergency just as prudently and resolutely. He enacted the first lockdown in Europe, and his government was able to convince the EU to set up the reconstruction fund, from which Italy is to receive 209 billion euros.

Conte received more than 60 percent approval in an opinion poll carried out a few days ago, while the governing parties that support him come to just 40 percent.

The previous prime minister wants to use this pound to proliferate in the government crisis. However, it remains to be seen whether it will work out. The ruling parties still swear allegiance to him. But if the broadening of the coalition is only available at the cost of replacing the prime minister, Conte could quickly find himself sidelined.

And if the coalition negotiations go wrong without Conte, new elections will probably be around the corner in June, in which the populist, anti-European right under Matteo Salvini will have the best chance of winning.