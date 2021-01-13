Former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi’s Italia Via party is leaving the government. The ways out of the crisis are open. New elections also seem possible now.

ROME taz | Italy’s ruling coalition under Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has burst. On Wednesday evening, Matteo Renzi, head of the small center party Italia Via, appeared in front of the press with the two ministers and the state secretary of his formation and announced their resignation from their government offices.

Renzi, who himself was head of government in 2014-2014, ends the five-week coalition tussle that he himself initiated in December. He was primarily concerned with the use of the 209 billion euro pact that Italy received from the EU program “Next Generation EU”. In addition, Renzi originally had major objections to the six-member body that should control the use of these funds and should report directly to Prime Minister Conte.

Renzi was largely able to prevail on both points. The committee of six was canceled, and the coalition made improvements to the planned allocation of funds for reconstruction, in keeping with Renzi’s interests.

On Tuesday evening, the cabinet passed the reconstruction plan – and both Renzi’s ministers abstained. The reason they cite not so much concerns about the plan, but that the government does not want to call up an additional 37 billion from the European Stability Mechanism.

Saddle up another one

This was precisely the tactic of the small party Italia Viva in the past few weeks and days: to saddle up one more thing every time Contes and the other coalition partners showed up. Renzi complained, among other things, that the government should kindly also initiate the construction of the Messina Bridge – it would connect Sicily to the mainland.

Therefore the impression is obvious that Renzi wanted to work towards the overthrow of the popular Conte from the start. Conte, however, was able to unite the three other coalition partners – the anti-establishment movement of the Five Stars, the moderate left Partito Democratico, from which Renzis Italia Viava split off in autumn 2019, and the radical left Liberi e Uguali list.

But even his isolation in the coalition could not impress Renzi. The former Prime Minister and President of the EU Commission Romano Prodi commented in a TV interview on Tuesday evening that Renzi wanted the break at all costs, and if necessary he would also demand the construction of “a bridge to Sardinia”.

And President Sergio Mattarella leaked “horror and dismay” on Tuesday about the coalition conflict in the middle of the pandemic, which in no way takes “the real country” into account.

Multiple options

But even these votes could not dissuade Renzi from breaking the coalition. It is now completely open which ways there are out of the crisis. Conte could try to compensate for the missing votes from the ranks of the Italia Viva by recruiting other center politicians without even submitting his resignation.

The second option would be his resignation with new coalition negotiations. The other partners are not thinking of sacrificing Conte as prime minister for the time being, as Renzi would like. A third way out would be a technocratic government with all-party consensus, which, however, does not want the Five Stars or the Partito Democratico. This could mean that new elections could be held at the end of the government crisis.