Recent cases of discrimination against soccer player Vinícius Jr. encourage the creation of policies for racial equality

The Minister of Sports, Ana Moser, created a working group with the aim of drawing up a plan to combat racism in sport. The ordinance was published in this Monday’s edition (June 19, 2023) of the Official Diary of the Union. Here’s the full (77 KB).

The group must:

“propose transversal actions, policies and programs to combat racism and promote the inclusion of the black population in sports to be carried out by the competent bodies of the federal public administration”;

“propose integration strategies between public policies on racial equality, sport and promotion and access to justice”; It is

“promote intersectoral dialogue at the government level and with civil society actors aimed at eradicating racist practices and promoting racial equality in Brazilian sport, at all levels.”

The working group will remain active for 45 days, extendable for the same period. And it will be composed of representatives of civil society organizations; of public companies and; government entities appointed by the Ministries of Racial Equality and of Justice and Public Security.

