Ministry of Mines Energy reported that power interruption affected North, Northeast and Southeast

The Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira, determined the creation of a “situation room” to investigate blackouts in the North, Northeast and Southeast states this Tuesday (15.Aug.2023). The cause is unknown.



According to note Ministry of Mines and Energythe power interruption occurred because opening, at 8:31 am, of the North and Southeast interconnection.

There is still no balance of the number of states that suffered from the blackout and the causes of the problem have not been identified. According to the ONS (National Operator of the Electric System), however, the recomposition is already being carried out.



“Recomposition has already started in all regions and by 9:16 am, 6,000 MW have already been recomposed”says the operator in a note