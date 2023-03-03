Auxílio Brasil was renamed at an event at Palácio do Planalto on Thursday (2.Mar); read other announced changes

The Ministry of Development and Social Assistance, Family and Fight against Hunger published new procedures for reviewing the records of families benefiting from income transfer programs and fighting hunger from the federal government. The measure was announced in Official Diary of the Union this Friday (3.Mar.2023). Here’s the full of the concierge (103 KB).

According to the text, in 2023 and 2024 there will be an investigation and cadastral review of the families registered in the CadÚnico (Cadastro Único), a system where beneficiaries of social programs are registered.

In 2023, registrations with inconsistent income and family composition that receive the Auxílio Brasil (now Bolsa Família) are subject to verification.

Families with outdated registration records will be called for the review process following the schedule below:

as of February 2023, if the year of the last update is 2016 or 2017;

as of December 2023, if the year of the last update is 2018, 2019 or 2020; It is

in 2024, if the year of last update is 2021.

On Thursday (2.Mar), the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) and the minister Wellington Dias announced a series of changes in the social program at an event at the Planalto Palace.

They said that anyone who gets a job and reaches an income above the limit will not be excluded from CadÚnico. The government also pledged to make possible immediate re-entry if the citizen loses his job or has a drop in family income.

OTHER NEWS

in the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Bolsa Família was replaced by Auxílio Brasil. In a provisional measure signed by Lula on Thursday (2.Mar), the government resumed the previous name of the social program.

In addition to the BRL 600 that are already part of the current formulation of the Auxílio Brasil, beneficiary families will be able to receive BRL 150 for each child up to 6 years old and an additional BRL 50 for each member aged 7 to 18 years and pregnant women.

The forecast is that the benefits will begin to be paid from March 20th.

According to Wellington Days, the program will serve approximately 20 million families, which add up to approximately 55 million people.

The government also resumed some basic conditions for access to the program, such as the requirement of school attendance for children and adolescents from beneficiary families and prenatal care for pregnant women.

It will also be required to update the vaccination booklet with all immunizers provided for in the PNI (National Immunization Program) of the Ministry of Health.

The income transfer program is aimed at families living in situations of economic and social vulnerability. The benefit is paid to those who meet 3 criteria:

per capita income classified at the poverty or extreme poverty line;

data updated in CadÚnico; It is

not have information that differs from that declared in the register and in other federal databases.

The recreation of the program will allow families with incomes of up to R$218 per person to receive the benefit.

The government also promised to promote conditions for families to be able to obtain their own income, through partnerships to create jobs with a formal contract or training to undertake.

According to Dias, the initial goal is for 1 million people to leave Auxílio Brasil because they have earned income to cover essential expenses.