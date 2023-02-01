As of this Wednesday, weapons will have to be registered with the PF’s Sinarm; non-compliance can lead to seizure

The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino, changed the rules for registering firearms in Brazil. Now, weapons for permitted or restricted use after the May 2019 decree will also have to be registered with the Sinarm (National Arms System), the PF (Federal Police).

The new standard was published in the Official Diary of the Union this Wednesday (1.Feb.2023). Here’s the full of the concierge (82 KB).

“As of February 1, 2023, all permitted and restricted weapons after the enactment of Decree No. 9,785, of May 7, 2019, will be registered in the National Weapons System – Sinarm, in an electronic medium made available by the Police. Federal, even if already registered in other systems”, says the text.

The registration of weapons must be done within 60 days from this Wednesday (Feb 1st). The form is available at PF website.

You will be asked to identify the weapon and the owner (name, CPF or CNPJ, address of residence and collection).

In addition to the online procedure, holders of restricted-use weapons must schedule a trip to the PF, when the weapon and registration in the Federal Police will be presented. Sigma (Military Weapons Management System).

Failure to comply with the new rule may lead to the seizure of the weapon for an administrative infraction.

The other procedures for obtaining possession or possession of a weapon or other records required by law remain unchanged.

ACCESS TO WEAPONS

On January 2, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) signed a decree that began the process of restructuring the country’s gun control policy. In practice, the measure reduces access to weapons and ammunition.

The decree suspends the registration of new weapons for restricted use by CACs (Hunters, Shooters and Collectors). It also interrupts the authorizations of new shooting clubs. The decree conditions the authorization to carry a weapon to proof of necessity.