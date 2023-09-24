Tool will gather information and analyze data that will help in planning public policies

Ordinance published on Monday (September 18, 2023) on Official Diary of the Union creates ObservaDH (National Human Rights Observatory), which establishes goals and objectives of the new platform. The digital tool will gather information and analyze data, which will serve as a basis for planning and evaluating public policies in the sector.

According to the MDHC (Ministry of Human Rights and Citizenship), ObservaDH will have as its database sources such as censuses, surveys and samples made available by institutions such as Dial 100, from the ODNH (National Human Rights Ombudsman), the Judiciary and the public security system. This is data on audiences considered a priority for government actions, such as children and adolescents, the elderly, people with disabilities, the LGBTQIA+ population, homeless people and people deprived of liberty.

Indicators and information must be compiled in a way that can support actions and stimulate the production of research aimed at investigating issues relevant to the promotion of human rights. The data will also be used to prepare educational material to be used in the training of citizens and public agents, with a focus on promoting diversity and equity.

“Our objective is for this platform to also bear fruit for human rights education and culture, from the media to schools”said the ministry’s executive secretary, Rita Oliveira.

The tool will be coordinated by the MDHC Executive Secretariat, which will also promote coordination and institutional partnerships for access to the database and the exchange of information necessary to construct the indicators. Content management will be carried out by the recently created General Coordination of Indicators and Evidence on Human Rights.

Cooperation

The creation of ObservaDH is part of a federal government action plan that seeks evidence-based governance and public policies. To this end, on Friday (September 15, 2023), a technical cooperation agreement was also signed with Ipea (Institute for Applied Economic Research) to carry out studies on the implementation of human rights and citizenship policies.

The agreement will last for 3 years, which may be extended, and will operate along the lines of what has already been carried out since 2022, in the management of Include (Pro-equity Resource Platform in Public Policies).

With information from Brazil Agency.