Haddad had a meeting with the evangelical group to discuss the matter; he says that suspension serves to study the law

The minister of Farm, Fernando Haddadannounced the creation of a working group with members of the Evangelical Congressional Parliamentary Front, with the TCU (Federal Audit Court) and with the AGU (Attorney General of the Union) to discuss the tax exemption on the remuneration of religious leaders.

The announcement was made after a meetingthis Friday (19.Jan.2024) with the president of the evangelical panel in the Chamber, congressperson Silas Camara (Republicanos-AM), and with the congressperson Marcelo Crivella (Republicanos-RJ), at the ministry headquarters. The meeting was called to discuss the suspension of standard which gave tax exemption to religious leaders through the Federal Revenue Service.

According to Haddad, the suspension was ordered so that the Tax Authorities would have more certainty regarding the text. “We don’t want to harm anyone. The IRS wants to comply with the law, but there are doubts”, he said. According to him, the previous permission gave “room for interpretation” and created insecurity. “Let’s reach an understanding with the control bodies”he stated in conversation with journalists.

Crivella said that the meeting aimed to question the government about the revocation tax exemption for religious leaders. The deputy, however, denied that the government is acting against the churches. “It is good to make it clear that the government is interested in dialoguing with the Evangelical Parliamentary Front”, declared.

“We will wait for this working group in which we will discuss all other fronts. I am sure that with this dialogue movement, we will improve the relationship between the Federal Revenue department and the religious segment with Brazil”added Crivella.

For Silas Câmara, the suspension of the rule occurred “due to a series of misunderstandings and misinformation”but has the expectation that the working group will have a positive outcome.

MORE EXEMPTION

Marcelo Crivella also said that the meeting also served to discuss with Haddad regarding the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) 5/2023of his authorship, which deals with the tax immunity of goods and services granted to religious organizations.

“The government is interested in the church developing and providing social and spiritual work. Minister Fernando Haddad is in favor of the PEC”declared the federal deputy.

UNDERSTAND

The Federal Revenue determined on Wednesday (January 17, 2024) the end of tax exemption to religious leaders, adopted during the government Jair Bolsonaro (PL). He justified that there was a “determination” from the TCU (Federal Audit Court). The body denied that there was any type of measure and that the document on the effectiveness evaluation process was still under analysis.

The process was initiated following a representation from the MPTCU (Public Prosecutor's Office at the TCU) requesting the investigation of a possible misuse of the benefit's purpose. The rapporteur for the process is Minister Aroldo Cedraz.

Haddad said that, in reading the Ministry of Finance, the TCU recommended the suspension for “understand better” the benefit.