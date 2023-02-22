Members will propose strategies and public policies; participants include Felipe Neto and Patrícia Campos Mello

The federal government has set up a working group to devise strategies to combat hate speech and extremism. The works will last 180 days initially, but the period can be extended.

The ordinance that creates the group was published this Wednesday (22.feb.2023) in the Official Diary of the Union. The document (full – 88 KB) is signed by the Minister of Human Rights and Citizenship, Silvio Almeida.

According to the ordinance, the group will advise the minister and also carry out studies, discuss strategies and propose public human rights policies.

The group will comprise 24 representatives from civil society and 5 from the Ministry of Human Rights and Citizenship, including:

1 from the National Secretariat for the Promotion and Defense of Human Rights;

1 from the National Secretariat for the Rights of LGBTQIA+ People;

1 from the Office of Social Participation and Diversity;

1 from the Special Adviser on Social Communication;

1 of the Special Advice on Education and Culture in Human Rights.

The work will be chaired by the former deputy Manuela d’Ávila (PC do B) and will be rapporteured by Camilo Onoda Caldas.

Names such as youtuber Felipe Neto, anthropologists Debora Diniz Rodrigues and Rosana Pinheiro-Machado, journalists Patrícia Campos Mello and Rosane da Silva Borges and the epidemiologist Peter Hallal.

Representatives of the following bodies will be invited to participate in the working group: